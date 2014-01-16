US STOCKS-Futures dip after record high, ahead of data

* Best Buy tumbles after holiday sales results, outlook
* Goldman Sachs edged up after earnings
* Initial jobless claims, CPI data on tap
* Futures: Dow off 24 pts, S&P down 3.8 pts, Nasdaq down
2.25 pt
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Jan 16 U.S. stock index futures dipped
on Thursday after closing at a record high in the prior session,
ahead of data on the labor market and inflation along with
another round of earnings reports.
After a lackluster start to the new year on concerns stock
valuations may be extended, the S&P 500 has risen 1.6
percent over the past two sessions as data indicated an
improving economy, soothing concerns in the wake of a
disappointing payrolls report last week.
At 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), investors will eye initial jobless
claims data and the December consumer price index for signs of
strength in the labor market and inflation.
Estimates call for weekly claims of 328,000, down slightly
from the 330,000 reported last week. Core CPI, which excludes
the volatile food and energy components is expected to rise 0.1
percent versus the 0.2 percent increase in November.
"We've been watching for disinflation for quite some time so
it is really important to keep an eye on this because the Fed is
keeping an eye on this and it could really move in the markets
today, especially if it comes in lower," said Kim Forrest,
senior equity research analyst, Fort Pitt Capital Group in
Pittsburgh.
Earnings are due from 12 S&P 500 components on Thursday.
Goldman Sachs gained 0.2 percent to $179.10 and BlackRock Inc
shares gained 4.1 percent to $325.50 premarket trade
after fourth-quarter results.
However, Citigroup Inc dropped 2.7 percent to $53.51
after its quarterly results.
"(Earnings) is the stuff that the stock market really should
react to and I am happy earnings season is here and we are
getting diverse information," said Forrest.
S&P 500 futures fell 3.8 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures declined
24 points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 2.25 point.
Data on manufacturing and the housing market is due later in
the session at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT).
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve's gauge of manufacturing
activity in the Mid-Atlantic region for January is expected to
show a reading of 8.6 versus 6.4 in the prior month. The
National Association of Home Builders housing market index for
January is expected to show a 58 reading, equal to December's.
Best Buy Co Inc shares plunged 27.5 percent to
$27.24 in premarket trade after the electronics retailer posted
holiday sales results and its fourth-quarter outlook.
Dow component UnitedHealth Group Inc advanced 1
percent to $75.60 in premarket trade after the largest U.S.
health insurer reported a higher fourth-quarter profit and the
addition of 170,000 members, and said 2014 earnings would
improve as well.
CSX Corp lost 3.5 percent to $28.20 before the
opening bell after the railroad late Wednesday posted a smaller
fourth-quarter profit on weak coal volume.
Apollo Global Management LLC said it would buy CEC
Entertainment Inc, the parent of Chuck E Cheese
restaurant chain, for about $948 million. CEC shares climbed
11.6 percent to $54.06 before the opening bell. {ID:nL3N0KQ3CE]
European equities steadied just below a 5-1/2-year high,
with mining shares boosted by output data and broker comments
offsetting losses in retail and technology stocks.
Australian shares led the charge higher in Asia,
with a gain of 1.2 percent, while MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan
Index added 0.1 percent as the dollar rose to a
one-week high against the yen.