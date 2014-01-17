US STOCKS-Wall Street edges lower as Intel, GE weigh

* American Express leads Dow, S&P after results
* Morgan Stanley higher after results
* Intel falls after results, outlook
* UPS, Con-way pull transports lower
* Indexes: Dow up 0.17 pct, S&P off 0.14 pct, Nasdaq off 0.2
pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Jan 17 U.S. stocks were mostly lower
on Friday, as declines in Intel and General Electric outweighed
the advance in American Express in the wake of their quarterly
earnings.
Shares of Intel Corp lost 4.7 percent to $25.29 to
weigh on each of the three major U.S. indexes after fourth
quarter earnings missed expectations by a penny due to weak
spending on servers. The chipmaker gave a lukewarm forecast for
first-quarter revenue.
General Electric Co lost 2.8 percent to $26.44. The
conglomerate posted a slightly better-than-expected rise in
revenue on Friday propelled by its businesses selling oil pumps
and jet engines.
But American Express Co was a bright spot, climbing
4.9 percent to $92.06. The credit card company gave the biggest
boost to the Dow and S&P 500 after reporting strong quarterly
results after the close on Thursday.
"The market is frustrated at the moment, there is no reason
to push higher," said Ken Polcari, director of the NYSE floor
division at O'Neil Securities in New York.
"There are mixed earnings and even the ones that are coming
in stronger, people are taking advantage and using those as
sources of cash, so they are taking some money off the table,
which is just holding us here."
Morgan Stanley rose 3.9 percent to $33.26. The Wall
Street bank reported a sharp fall in quarterly profit as it was
hit by legal bills but adjusted earnings beat estimates.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28.12 points or
0.17 percent, to 16,445.13, the S&P 500 lost 2.57 points
or 0.14 percent, to 1,843.32 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 8.311 points or 0.2 percent, to 4,210.377.
After surging 30 percent in 2013, largely due to stimulus
from the Federal Reserve, the S&P 500 started the year on
a weak note but recovered recently to set a new record high
Wednesday. It is now roughly flat for the year.
Housing starts fell less than expected in December, as data
showed a 9.8 percent drop, the largest percentage decline since
April, to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of a 999,000-unit
pace. Economists polled by Reuters had expected starts to fall
to a 990,000-unit rate. The PHLX housing sector index
lost 0.7 percent.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary
reading of consumer sentiment came in at 80.4, down from 82.5 in
December, weighed by lowered expectations among lower- and
middle-income families. But industrial output
rose at its fastest clip in 3-1/2 years in the fourth quarter as
factory activity closed out the year on a strong note.
The Dow Jones Transportation Average lost 0.5
percent, dragged down by a 1.5 percent decline in United Parcel
Service Inc to $99.06 and a 2.5 percent fall in Con-Way
Inc to $40.36 after fourth-quarter outlooks.
NII Holdings jumped 15.4 percent to $2.77 after the
company said it had reached a deal to bring the Apple Inc's
iPhone to its Nextel Brazil operations.