US STOCKS-Futures edge lower on latest earnings flurry

* IBM, Coach fall in premarket after earnings
* 26 companies scheduled to report on Wednesday
* Futures off: Dow 40 pts, S&P 2 pts, Nasdaq 0.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Jan 22 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Wednesday, as investors looked to the next
round of earnings reports for direction in a stock market that
has been unable to find its footing after rallying about 30
percent last year.
* IBM shares lost 3.6 percent to $181.75 before the
opening bell after the world's biggest technology services
company missed revenue expectations for a fourth straight
quarter amid weakening demand, particularly in growth markets
like China.
* Fellow Dow component United Technologies Corp shed
0.6 percent to $114.30 in light premarket trading after the
world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners reported
higher fourth-quarter profit that topped Wall Street estimates,
although revenue fell shy of expectations.
* After a 29.6 percent jump in the S&P 500 in 2013, the S&P
has edged down 0.2 percent so far in 2014.
* Investors will closely monitor corporate profits for
evidence of growth as the Federal Reserve has started to reduce
its market-friendly economic stimulus. About eight companies
have issued negative outlooks for every positive one, which
would mark the lowest ratio on record should it continue.
* According to Thomson Reuters data, earnings for the fourth
quarter are expected to grow 7 percent over the prior year. Of
the 61 companies in the benchmark S&P index that have reported
so far, about 56 percent topped analyst expectations, below the
long-term average of 63 percent. About 71 percent have topped
revenue forecasts, above the long-term average of 61 percent.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures shed 2 points and were
slightly below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by
taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to
expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures
lost 40 points and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.5
point.
* Coach Inc tumbled 8 percent to $48.35 in premarket
trading after it said sales in North America fell further in the
final quarter of 2013, as it lost share in the handbag business
to fast-growing rivals such as Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
and Kate Spade.
* Advanced Micro Devices Inc slumped 9.4 percent to
$3.78 in premarket after the chipmaker forecast a
steeper-than-expected fall in current quarter revenue, saying
sales of gaming consoles were not growing fast enough to offset
slowing PC sales.
* After the closing bell, earnings are expected from eBay
Inc, Netflix Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc
and F5 Networks Inc. A total of 26 S&P 500
companies are scheduled to report earnings on Wednesday.
* European shares pulled back from near 5-1/2 year highs,
giving up early gains as mixed earnings reports kept the market
from pushing through recent resistance.
* Asian share markets rose slightly on Wednesday, led by
gains in Chinese shares after China's central bank poured funds
into money markets, easing immediate credit strains ahead of the
lunar new year.