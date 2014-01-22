US STOCKS-Wall St flat on earnings; IBM pressures Dow

* IBM shares fall on weak revenue, pressuring Dow
* Transport index hit new high, Norfolk rallies
* BlackBerry rallies for third straight day
* Netflix and eBay rally after market close
* Indexes: Dow off 0.3, S&P up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.4 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Jan 22 The S&P 500 closed flat on
Wednesday as a mixed bag of corporate earnings failed to give
investors the confidence to push equities higher with the index
near record levels.
For the second day in a row, the Dow posted outsized losses
following weak results from one of its components while the
Nasdaq climbed, with BlackBerry one of its biggest boosts.
International Business Machines Corp lost 3.3
percent to $182.25, the biggest drag on the Dow after the tech
giant missed revenue expectations for a fourth straight quarter
amid weakening demand, particularly in growth markets like
China.
The results followed disappointments from Verizon,
Travelers and Johnson & Johnson, which weighed
on the blue-chip index on Tuesday.
IBM's decline offset modest gains from fellow component
United Technologies Corp, which rose 1 percent to
$116.12 after it reported fourth-quarter earnings that topped
Wall Street estimates, although revenue was shy of expectations.
"We've seen significant decreases in a company's ability to
deliver on earnings this quarter ... however, we've also seen
signs that the top-line growth we've been looking for is
starting to emerge," said Kristina Hooper, head of portfolio
strategies at Allianz Global Investors in New York.
"Seeing a broad-based top-line growth trend would really
speak to the health of the economy ... that's allowed for the
market to hang in there despite some disappointments."
With 16 percent of the S&P 500 having reported, about 61
percent have topped profit expectations, according to Thomson
Reuters data, compared with the average of 67 percent over the
past four quarters. More than 66 percent have topped revenue
expectations, above the 55 percent average over that timeframe.
About eight companies have issued negative outlooks for
every positive one, which would mark the lowest ratio on record
should it continue.
After the market closed on Wednesday, Netflix Inc
reported a rise in fourth-quarter earnings, helped by subscriber
growth. Shares surged 17 percent in after-hours trading.
Online auction site eBay Inc surged 11 percent to
$60.44 after the bell following its results.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 41.10
points, or 0.25 percent, at 16,373.34. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 1.06 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,844.86.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 17.24 points, or 0.41
percent, at 4,243.00.
After a 29.6 percent jump in 2013, buoyed by the Federal
Reserve's massive stimulus, the S&P 500 is down 0.2 percent this
year as investors look to corporate profits to justify current
prices. The index is 0.2 percent away from its all-time closing
high.
"In general, valuations are stretched, though there are
still areas of opportunity for investors who are able to be more
selective," said Hooper, who helps oversee $436 billion in
assets under management. "Focusing on areas with more growth may
be worth paying up for."
Also in earnings, Advanced Micro Devices Inc slumped
12 percent to $3.67 after forecasting a steeper-than-expected
fall in current quarter revenue, while Coach Inc tumbled
6 percent to $49.38 as the S&P's worst performer after it said
sales in North America fell further in the final quarter of
2013.
On the upside, Norfolk Southern Corp jumped 4.8
percent to $92.94 after its earnings beat expectations, helping
lift the Dow Jones Transportation average to a record
high.
Nuance Communications rose 7.8 percent to $16.05
after giving a first-quarter outlook, helping to boost the
Nasdaq. U.S.-listed shares of BlackBerry also buoyed
the tech-heavy index, jumping 8.6 percent to $10.78. Shares of
the smartphone maker are up about 26 percent over the past three
sessions.
About 62 percent of companies traded on the New York Stock
Exchange closed higher while 55 percent of Nasdaq-listed shares
ended in positive territory. About 6.23 billion shares traded on
all U.S. platforms, according to BATS exchange data.