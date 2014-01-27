US STOCKS-Wall St fall as new homes sales, emerging market concerns weigh

* Caterpillar profit stronger than expected, shares rally
* Apple Inc earnings due after markets close
* U.S. new home sales fall for second straight month in Dec
* Indexes: Dow up 0.2 pct, S&P off 0.2 pct, Nasdaq off 0.8
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. stocks fell by mid-morning
on Monday, quickly erasing earlier gains, as
weaker-than-expected new home sales data and ongoing concerns
about emerging markets weighed on investor sentiment.
The technology sector was the biggest loser with the Nasdaq
falling more than 1 percent. The Dow industrial average was
outperforming the broader market thanks to Caterpillar Inc
which reported better-than-expected results.
"Earnings gave investors hope but the reality of all the
moving parts of emerging markets and weak home sales made them
rethink how good results from a handful of companies really
are," said Kim Forrest, analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group Inc.
Investors were also cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's
two-day policy meeting that begins on Tuesday. Many market
participants expect another selloff if the Fed decides to keep
withdrawing its stimulus, further pressuring equities already
roiled by a flight from emerging markets last week.
Big technology names like Google Inc and Microsoft
weighed on the market. Google shares were off 2.3
percent at $1,098.38. Microsoft shares lost 1 percent to $36.42.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 24.4 points or
0.15 percent, to 15,903.51, the S&P 500 lost 3.41 points
or 0.19 percent, to 1,786.88 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 34.687 points or 0.84 percent, to 4,093.486.
The day's decline followed a steep selloff last week,
raising concerns that the market may be in for a major
correction. The S&P 500 fell 2.6 percent for the week, closing
below its 50-day moving average for the first time since Oct. 9,
suggesting more selling may be ahead for the market that closed
out 2013 with a 30-percent gain.
Caterpillar shares jumped more than 5 percent to $90.61
after posting stronger-than-expected quarterly profit. The
world's largest mining and construction equipment company
aggressively cut costs to offset continued sluggish sales of its
mining equipment.
Analysts expect overall fourth-quarter earnings should grow
by 6.2 percent year-on-year, said Jonathan Golub, chief U.S.
market strategist at RBC Capital Markets LLC in New York.
"However, if beats were to continue at the current pace of 2.5
percent, earnings growth should approximate 7.8 percent."
Apple Inc is due to report earnings after the close
of trading. The iPhone and iPad maker may notch its most
successful holiday shopping season yet, setting records for
sales of its gift-friendly iPhones and iPads. It will, however,
continue to draw investor scrutiny over sales in
ultra-competitive China, its No. 2 market but a drag on revenue
and margins in recent quarters.
In economic news, sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell
more than expected in December, but lean inventories and steady
price gains suggested sufficient strength in the housing market
to support the economy.
U.S. mobile group AT&T has ruled out a bid for
Britain's Vodafone for now, with banking sources saying
a U.S. spying scandal and a surge in European telecom shares may
have disrupted a deal that many think could still happen.
U.S.-listed shares of Vodafone fell 2.5 percent to
$37.09.