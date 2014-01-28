US STOCKS-Futures rebound after selloff; Apple weighs on tech shares

* Apple shares to open lower after muted iPhone sales,
outlook
* Durable goods orders, S&P Case-Shiller home price data on
tap
* Federal Reserve to begin two-day policy meeting
* Futures: Dow up 58 pts, S&P up 6 pts , Nasdaq down 12.75
pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Jan 28 S&P 500 index futures rose on
Tuesday, rebounding after a steep selloff on Wall Street, but
market sentiment was cautious as the Fed was set to begin its
two-day policy meeting.
* Technology stocks were set for a lower open following
disappointing quarterly results from Apple Inc. The
stock was set to open 7 percent lower after iPhone sales in the
holiday shopping season missed lofty expectations and the
company forecast weak revenue for the current quarter.
* At least 12 brokerages lowered their price targets on
Apple's shares, reflecting concerns that it was becoming harder
to sell high-end phones as markets become saturated. The stock
had gained a quarter of its value in the last six months.
* In other earnings, Pfizer Inc reported
better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, helped by sales of
new treatments for cancer, nerve pain and arthritis, sending
shares 3 percent higher in premarket trading.
* New York-based hedge fund Casablanca Capital LP picked up
a 5.2 percent stake in Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and
urged the iron ore producer to spin off international assets and
double its annual dividend. The stock rose 11 percent in
premarket trade.
* In economic news, durable goods data for December is due
at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT) while the S&P/Case-Shiller home price
index for November will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. The
Conference Board's consumer confidence index for January is due
at 10:00 a.m. ET.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 6 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 58
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 12.75 points.
* U.S. stocks extended recent losses on Monday, with the S&P
500 falling for a third straight session as concern grew about
the Federal Reserve's plans for withdrawing stimulus.
* The losses, which picked up late in the session after the
S&P 500 briefly traded in positive territory, followed a steep
selloff late last week tied to emerging market concerns. The
slide gave the S&P 500 its worst weekly percentage loss since
June 2012.