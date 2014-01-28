US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds after selloff; Apple weighs on techs

* U.S. durable goods orders unexpectedly plunge in December
* Apple shares drop on muted iPhone sales, outlook
* Federal Reserve to start two-day policy meeting
* Dow up 0.5 pct; S&P 500 up 0.5 pct; Nasdaq flat
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Jan 28 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday
after the S&P 500's three-session slide, but an unexpected drop
in durable goods orders in December and Apple's disappointing
iPhone sales kept investors on edge.
The Nasdaq underperformed the broader market, pressured by
Apple Inc shares, which plunged after holiday iPhone
sales missed expectations. The shares of Apple suppliers such as
Qualcomm Inc and Cirrus Logic Inc also tumbled
and pulled on the Nasdaq.
Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods unexpectedly
fell 4.3 percent in December, and a gauge of planned business
spending on capital goods also slid, which could cast a shadow
on an otherwise bright economic outlook.
The durable goods report preceded the start of a two-day
policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Investors will
closely watch the outcome of the meeting to see if the Fed will
announce another $10 billion reduction in its monthly
bond-buying program.
"Even though there's been a sharp reversal in risk taking,
the best way to characterize investor attitudes is 'confused',"
said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer of BMO Private Bank,
in a note to clients.
"Nowadays, a high number of individual investors are
characterizing themselves as 'neutral' when measured against
'bullish' and 'bearish' respondents. Neutral investors don't
know what to expect."
The S&P 500 has declined for three consecutive sessions on
concerns about more withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus and
slowing Chinese growth, which amplified country-specific
political turmoil from Turkey to Thailand. Last week, the broad
market index marked its worst percentage loss since June 2012.
On Tuesday, the Dow Jones industrial average rose
75.84 points or 0.48 percent, to 15,913.72. The S&P 500
gained 8.19 points or 0.46 percent, to 1,789.75. The Nasdaq
Composite added just 0.336 of a point or 0.01 percent,
to 4,083.945.
Apple shares fell to their lowest since October - down 7.4
percent at $509.54 by midday trade. The tech bellwether's iPhone
sales in the holiday shopping season missed lofty expectations
and the company forecast weak revenue for the current quarter in
quarterly results released on Monday after the closing bell.
Activist investor Carl Icahn said he bought another
half-billion dollars' worth of Apple stock, his third investment
in the iPhone and iPad maker in less than a week. The purchase
boosts his stake to more than $4 billion.
Elsewhere in the earnings arena, Pfizer Inc reported
better-than-expected fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, helped
by sales of new treatments for cancer, nerve pain and arthritis.
Pfizer's stock shot up 2.5 percent to $30.40 and provided the
biggest boost to the Dow.
Another bright spot was data that showed U.S. consumer
confidence rose in January as consumers grew more optimistic
about both business conditions and the job market, according to
a report released on Tuesday by the Conference Board, an
industry group.
U.S. single-family home prices in November rose slightly
more than expected from the previous month, while the increase
from a year ago was the biggest in almost eight years, a closely
watched survey said on Tuesday.