US STOCKS-Futures tumble on euro zone data, emerging market worries

* Wall St set for first monthly decline since August
* Mattel shares plunge after fourth-quarter results
* Futures down: S&P 14.5 pts; Dow 104 pts; Nasdaq 11.5 pts
NEW YORK, Jan 31 U.S. stock index futures edged
lower on Friday, setting Wall Street up for its first monthly
decline since August, hurt by weaker-than-expected inflation
data in the euro zone and ongoing concerns about turbulence in
emerging markets.
* Eurostat's first reading of January inflation showed it
slowed back down to 0.7 percent, raising pressure on the
European Central Bank to consider fresh policy action to counter
deflation risks and support a weak euro zone recovery.
* Ongoing concerns about the outlook for emerging markets
have been pressuring global equity markets for weeks. The S&P
500 was now on track to end the month 2.9 percent lower. If the
broad market index closes lower, the decline would be the
biggest sine May 2012.
* Mattel Inc shares declined nearly 7 percent in
premarket trade after the world's largest toy company's fourth
quarter profit missed Wall Street's estimates.
* Amazon.com Inc shares also plunged nearly 7
percent in premarket trade, a day after the company missed Wall
Street's estimates for the crucial holiday period and cautioned
investors about a possible operating loss this quarter as
shipping costs climb.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 14.5 points and were
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost
104 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 11.5 points.
* Google Inc's quarterly revenue beat Wall Street's
target despite an ongoing decline in prices for its online ads
and deepening losses at Motorola, the handset-making division to
be sold to China's Lenovo. Google shares were up 3.2
percent in premarket trade.
* Zynga Inc shares rose nearly 17 percent in
premarket trade after the company will shed 15 percent of its
workforce to slash costs and buy mobile game developer
NaturalMotion for $527 million to refresh a stalled games
pipeline.