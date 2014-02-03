US STOCKS-Futures little changed after rout, data on tap

* Manufacturing, housing sector data due

* Futures: Dow up 15 pts, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 2 pts

NEW YORK Feb 3 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Monday, ahead of data on the housing and manufacturing sectors, after the S&P 500 closed its worst month since May 2012 on Friday.

* Markit's final January reading on the factory sector is due at 8:58 a.m. (1358 GMT), followed by construction spending for December and ISM's manufacturing PMI for January at 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT).

* Stocks were pressured late last month by concern about growth in China and as the Federal Reserve confirmed its commitment to withdrawing its market-friendly stimulus. While the focus was on countries with internal political and economic issues, like Ukraine, Turkey and Argentina, a run from risk hurt equities and commodities globally.

* For January, the Dow tumbled 5.3 percent and the S&P 500 slid 3.6 percent - their worst monthly percentage declines since May 2012.

* In another sign developed markets continue to suffer from concerns in the emerging economies, Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a fresh 2-1/2 month low on Monday, entering correction territory after a 10.3 percent drop from a high hit Dec. 30.

* S&P 500 e-mini futures were unchanged an edged up in terms of fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 15 points and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 2 points.

* Charter Communications Inc is discussing raising its bid for Time Warner Cable Inc as soon as in the next two weeks, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that could pressure its reluctant rival ahead of a proxy deadline. TWC shares rose 2.6 percent in premarket trading.

* Britain's Smith & Nephew is to buy ArthroCare Corp for $1.7 billion in cash to strengthen its treatments for sporting injuries, an area growing faster than its main replacement hips and knees business.

* Companies scheduled to report quarterly results on Monday include Principal Financial Group, Yum! Brands and Anadarko Petroleum.