US STOCKS-Wall St set to edge higher after rout; data on tap

* Manufacturing, housing sector data due
* Futures up: Dow 30 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 6 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Wall Street was poised to edge
up on Monday, ahead of data on the housing and manufacturing
sectors, after the S&P 500 closed its worst month since May 2012
on Friday.
* Markit's final January reading on the factory sector is
due at 8:58 a.m. (1358 GMT), followed by construction spending
for December and ISM's manufacturing PMI for January at 10:00
a.m. (1500 GMT).
* Stocks were pressured late last month by concern about
growth in China and as the Federal Reserve confirmed its
commitment to withdrawing its market-friendly stimulus. China's
service-sector growth slowed down to a five-year low in another
sign of its stuttering economic momentum.
* Investors were wary about the outlook for emerging
markets, where a recent rout in currencies spurred some central
banks to raise interest rates or intervene in markets to limit
the swings, in turn pressuring bond and stock holdings and
forcing investors to exit in favor of assets perceived as
relatively safe like the yen.
* On Monday, Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a
fresh 2-1/2 month low and entered correction territory as it
fell more than 10 percent from a high hit Dec. 30.
* For January, the Dow tumbled 5.3 percent and the S&P 500
slid 3.6 percent - their worst monthly percentage declines since
May 2012.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 3.5 points and
pointed higher in terms of fair value, a formula that evaluates
pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and
time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average
futures rose 30 points and Nasdaq 100 futures were
up 6 points.
* Nutrition and weight loss company Herbalife Ltd
estimated fourth-quarter profit and sales above analysts'
expectations, sending its shares up 3.7 percent in premarket
trading.
* Charter Communications Inc is discussing raising
its bid for Time Warner Cable Inc as soon as in the next
two weeks, according to people familiar with the matter, a move
that could pressure its reluctant rival ahead of a proxy
deadline. TWC shares rose 2.3 percent in premarket trading.
* Britain's Smith & Nephew is to buy ArthroCare Corp
for $1.7 billion in cash to strengthen its treatments
for sporting injuries, an area growing faster than its main
replacement hips and knees business. ArthroCare shares rose 6.5
percent in trading before the opening bell.
* Companies scheduled to report quarterly results on Monday
include Principal Financial Group, Yum! Brands
and Anadarko Petroleum.