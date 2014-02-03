US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles as data points to slower growth

* U.S. factory data much weaker than expected
* VIX trades above 20 for first time since October
* Chinese data adds to concern about emerging markets
* Indexes down: Dow 1.6 pct, S&P 1.7 pct, Nasdaq 1.9 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Feb 3 U.S. stocks fell on Monday, with
the S&P 500 hitting its lowest level in almost three months
after data showed the factory sector in the world's largest
economy expanded in January at a far weaker pace than expected.
U.S. manufacturing grew at a slower pace in January as new
order growth plunged by the most in 33 years, while spending on
construction projects barely rose in December.
Investor sentiment soured sharply after the factory data,
driving the cost of protection against a drop on the S&P to its
highest level in nearly four months. The CBOE volatility index
jumped more than 10 percent to trade above 20 for the
first time since early October.
"The data was very weak across the board. It's hard to find
any good news in there. It looks like a general slowdown, though
you don't know how much of this is weather related," said Paul
Zemsky, head of asset allocation at ING Investment Management in
New York.
"Combine that with the fact emerging market currencies
continue to sell off, and things don't look too good for the
market now," he said. "Somewhere between now and 1,700 (on the
S&P) there's a big buying opportunity, but people need to see
some stability in emerging currencies."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 244.94 points,
or 1.56 percent, to 15,453.91, the S&P 500 lost 29.37
points, or 1.65 percent, to 1,753.22 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 78.032 points, or 1.9 percent, to 4,025.845.
Stocks were pressured late last month by concern about
growth in China and as the Federal Reserve confirmed its
commitment to withdrawing its market-friendly stimulus. China's
service-sector growth slowed to a five-year low in another sign
of stuttering momentum in the world's second-largest economy.
For January, the Dow tumbled 5.3 percent and the S&P 500
slid 3.6 percent - their worst monthly percentage declines since
May 2012.
Investors were also wary about the outlook for emerging
markets, where a recent rout in currencies spurred some central
banks to raise interest rates or intervene in markets to limit
the swings. That, in turn, has pressured bond and stock holdings
and forced investors to exit in favor of assets perceived as
relatively safe, like the yen and Swiss franc.
On Monday, Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a
fresh 2-1/2 month low and entered correction territory, down
more than 10 percent from a high hit Dec. 30.
Charter Communications Inc is discussing raising
its bid for Time Warner Cable Inc as soon as in the next
two weeks, according to people familiar with the matter, a move
that could pressure its reluctant rival ahead of a proxy
deadline. TWC shares rose 1 percent to $134.56.
Britain's Smith & Nephew is to buy ArthroCare Corp
for $1.7 billion in cash to strengthen its treatments
for sports injuries, an area growing faster than its main
replacement hips and knees business. ArthroCare shares rose 7.6
percent to $48.81.
Pfizer's shares rose 2.1 percent to $31.03 after its
experimental breast cancer drug significantly delayed
progression of symptoms in a mid-stage trial, meeting the
study's primary goal.
Companies scheduled to report quarterly results on Monday
include Principal Financial Group, Yum! Brands
and Anadarko Petroleum.