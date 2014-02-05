CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Futures dip modestly ahead of private jobs data

(Corrects time of release of ADP data to 8:15 a.m. from 8:30
a.m.)
* Tableau Software soars after results, outlook
* Merck shares up after results
* Futures off: Dow 7 pts, S&P 3 pts, Nasdaq 3 pts
NEW YORK, Feb 5 U.S. stock index futures fell
slightly on Wednesday as traders awaited key data on the labor
market and services sector.
* U.S. data is being closely watched after a weak reading in
the factory sector on Monday sent Wall Street into a tailspin
and triggered a global equities selloff.
* ADP will publish its January report on private job
creation at 8:15 a.m. EST (1315 GMT). Economists surveyed by
Reuters expect 180,000 jobs were created last month, down from
238,000 in December.
* At 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT) ISM will report its
non-manufacturing PMI for January. Economists expect a slight
acceleration in the pace of growth to a reading of 53.7 from 53
in December.
* The limp data earlier in the week added to concerns about
growth in China and over the outlook for some emerging market
economies. A recent rout in emerging currencies spurred some
central banks to act, pressuring bond and stock holdings and
luring investors into assets perceived as relatively safe, like
the yen, and U.S. and German government debt.
* U.S. stocks rebounded on Tuesday, buoyed by encouraging
earnings, as the market attempted to steady in the wake of its
largest selloff in months on Monday.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 3 points and were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 7
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 3 points.
* Merck shares rose 2.9 percent in premarket trading
after the Dow component reported sales and profit that just
missed analysts' estimates.
* Shares of Tableau Software jumped 14 percent in
premarket trading after the data analysis software maker
forecast better-than-expected revenue for this quarter and
reported results that handily beat analysts' estimates.
* CVS Caremark Corp said on Wednesday it would stop
selling tobacco products at its 7,600 stores by October,
becoming the first U.S. drugstore chain to take cigarettes off
the shelf. Its shares fell 1.7 percent in light premarket
trading.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)