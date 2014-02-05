US STOCKS-Wall Street to fall after jobs data; services eyed

* ADP report a tick below expectations, Dec. revised lower
* Tableau Software soars after earnings, outlook
* Merck shares up after results
* Futures off: Dow 43 pts, S&P 8 pts, Nasdaq 12 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Feb 5 U.S. stocks were set to fall at
the open on Wednesday after a slightly disappointing reading on
the private labor market and ahead of data on the services
sector.
* The U.S. private sector created 175,000 jobs in January,
slightly below the expectation of 180,000, while the data for
December was revised lower to 227,000 from 238,000. December's
data widely overshot a broader report from the Labor Department
which showed just 74,000 jobs were created in December. The
market-moving government report is due Friday.
* U.S. data is being closely watched after a weak reading in
the factory sector on Monday sent Wall Street into a tailspin
and triggered a global equities selloff.
* At 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) ISM will report its
non-manufacturing PMI for January. Economists expect a slight
acceleration in the pace of growth to a reading of 53.7 from 53
in December.
* The limp data earlier in the week added to concerns about
growth in China and over the outlook for some emerging market
economies. A recent rout in emerging currencies spurred some
central banks to act, pressuring bond and stock holdings and
luring investors into assets perceived as relatively safe, like
the yen, and U.S. and German government debt.
* U.S. stocks rebounded on Tuesday, buoyed by encouraging
earnings, as the market attempted to steady in the wake of its
largest selloff in months on Monday.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 8 points and were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 43
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 12 points.
* Merck shares rose 1.4 percent in premarket trading
after the Dow component reported sales and profit that just
missed analysts' estimates.
* Shares of Tableau Software jumped 12 percent
premarket after the data analysis software maker forecast
better-than-expected revenue for this quarter and reported
results that handily beat analysts' estimates.
* Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions fell 4.9
percent before the opening bell. The IT services provider
forecast slower-than-expected revenue growth after
fourth-quarter results that matched market estimates.
* Designer clothing company Ralph Lauren Corp
reported a 10 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by
higher sales at its own stores, sending its shares up 5.1
percent in premarket trading.
* CVS Caremark Corp said Wednesday it would stop
selling tobacco products at its 7,600 stores by October,
becoming the first U.S. drugstore chain to take cigarettes off
the shelf. Its shares fell 2.3 percent in premarket trading.