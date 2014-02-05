US STOCKS-Wall St closes lower, but bounces off support

* ADP jobs report a tick below expectations, Dec. revised
lower
* Services sector grows at faster clip than forecast
* Gilead Sciences shares weigh the most on S&P 500
* Dow off 0.03 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq off 0.50
pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 5 U.S. stocks dipped on Wednesday
as technical support offset the latest batch of mixed data,
which failed to lift sentiment after a string of soft economic
indicators earlier in the week.
In a volatile trading session, the benchmark Standard &
Poor's 500 Index hit a session low of 1,737.92, marking its
lowest level since Oct. 18, before rebounding to briefly climb
into positive territory with a session high of 1,755.79.
U.S. data is being closely watched after a weak reading in
the factory sector on Monday sent Wall Street into a tailspin
and triggered a global equity selloff. Wednesday's data left
investors with little clarity about the economic impact from the
harsh weather this winter.
Growth picked up in the U.S. services sector in January,
with steady strength in private-sector hiring, suggesting the
winter weather that socked the country over the last several
weeks had a limited effect on the economy.
"Clearly, we are getting that support off that 1,740 area,
which has held so far this week, at least," said Ryan Detrick,
senior technical strategist at Schaeffer's Investment Research
in Cincinnati.
"Today's (data) almost just added to the confusion, or added
to the indecision, as to what exactly should we believe - is it
weather-related or is it not - and that is the big question that
isn't answered yet and won't be answered for a little bit of
time."
Investors were also cautious with the U.S. unemployment
report looming on Friday. Last month's surprisingly low number
was discounted by many as an outlier negatively affected by the
severe weather.
But as other data has also been uninspiring, there is
concern that another weak report could be an indication of a
greater macroeconomic problem.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 5.01 points
or 0.03 percent, to end at 15,440.23. The S&P 500 dipped
3.56 points or 0.20 percent, to finish at 1,751.64. The Nasdaq
Composite fell 19.968 points or 0.50 percent, to close
at 4,011.552.
After the closing bell, Walt Disney Co. reported a
higher quarterly profit and its stock climbed 1.5 percent to
$72.81 in extended-hours trading.
The limp data earlier in the week added to concerns about
growth in China and the outlook for some emerging market
economies. A recent rout in emerging currencies spurred some
central banks to act, pressuring bond and stock holdings and
luring investors into assets perceived as relatively safe, like
the yen and U.S. and German government debt.
In the latest comments from the Federal Reserve,
Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Plosser, a
hawkish policymaker, said the central bank should wind down its
bond purchases faster than planned and end the stimulus program
before mid-year.
Of the 298 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
earnings, 69.5 percent have topped Wall Street's expectations,
according to Thomson Reuters data through Wednesday morning.
That performance exceeds the 63 percent beat rate since 1994 and
the 67 percent rate for the past four quarters.
Gilead Sciences Inc fell 4.7 percent to close at
$78.15. The stock was the heaviest weight on the S&P 500 a day
after the company reported quarterly results.
Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions fell 4.3
percent to $92.85. The IT services provider forecast
slower-than-expected revenue growth.
Tableau Software shares jumped 12.8 percent to end
at $89.61 after the data analysis software maker forecast
better-than-expected revenue for this quarter and results
handily beat analysts' estimates.
CVS Caremark Corp said it would stop selling tobacco
products at its 7,600 stores by October, becoming the first U.S.
drugstore chain to take cigarettes off the shelf. Its shares
declined 1 percent to close at $65.44.
Volume was modest, with about 6.61 billion shares traded on
U.S. exchanges, slightly below the 6.94 billion average in
January, according to data from BATS Global Markets.
Declining stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
ratio of about 3 to 2. On the Nasdaq, nine stocks fell for every
four that rose.