US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower, but able to bounce off support

By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 5 U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday
as technical support offset the latest batch of mixed data,
which failed to lift sentiment after a string of soft economic
indicators earlier in the week.
In a volatile trading session, the benchmark Standard &
Poor's 500 Index hit a session low of 1,737.92, marking its
lowest level since Oct. 18, before rebounding to briefly climb
into positive territory with a session high of 1,755.79.
U.S. data is being closely watched after a weak reading in
the factory sector on Monday sent Wall Street into a tailspin
and triggered a global equity selloff. Wednesday's data left
investors with little clarity about the economic impact from the
harsh weather this winter.
Growth picked up in the U.S. services sector in January,
with steady strength in private-sector hiring, suggesting the
winter weather that socked the country over the last several
weeks had a limited effect on the economy.
"Clearly, we are getting that support off that 1,740 area,
which has held so far this week, at least," said Ryan Detrick,
senior technical strategist at Schaeffer's Investment Research
in Cincinnati.
"Today's (data) almost just added to the confusion, or added
to the indecision, as to what exactly should we believe - is it
weather-related or is it not - and that is the big question that
isn't answered yet and won't be answered for a little bit of
time."
Investors were also cautious with the U.S. nonfarm payrolls
report looming on Friday. Last month's surprisingly low jobs
number was discounted by many as an outlier negatively affected
by the severe weather.
But as other data has also been uninspiring, there is
concern that another weak report could be an indication of a
greater macroeconomic problem.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 5.01 points
or 0.03 percent, to end at 15,440.23. The S&P 500 dipped
3.56 points or 0.20 percent, to finish at 1,751.64. The Nasdaq
Composite fell 19.968 points or 0.50 percent, to close
at 4,011.552.
After the closing bell, Walt Disney Co. reported a
higher quarterly profit. Its stock climbed to $72.99 in
extended-hours trading - up 1.7 percent from its close at
$71.76.
Twitter Inc shares slid 11.1 percent to $58.64 in
extended-hours trading after the social media company reported
its slowest pace of user growth during the fourth quarter,
dashing hopes that it can sustain its torrid pace of
expansion.
In another substantial move after the close, Green Mountain
Coffee Roasters Inc shares surged nearly 40 percent to
$112.25 after Coca-Cola Co bought a 10 percent stake in
the maker of the Keurig single-cup brewer for $1.25 billion as
part of a 10-year partnership agreement. In contrast, shares of
SodaStream International Ltd, a manufacturer of home
soda-making appliances, dropped 8.9 percent to $32.60 after the
bell.
The limp data earlier in the week added to concerns about
growth in China and the outlook for some emerging market
economies. A recent rout in emerging markets' currencies spurred
some central banks to act, pressuring bond and stock holdings
and luring investors into assets perceived as relatively safe,
like the yen, U.S. Treasuries and German government debt.
Charles Plosser, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank
of Philadelphia and a hawkish policymaker, said the central bank
should wind down its bond purchases faster than planned and end
the stimulus program before mid-year.
Of the 298 companies in the S&P 500 that had reported
earnings through Wednesday morning, Thomson Reuters data showed
that 69.5 percent have topped Wall Street's expectations, above
the 63 percent beat rate since 1994 and the 67 percent rate for
the past four quarters.
Gilead Sciences Inc fell 4.7 percent to close at
$78.15. The stock was the heaviest weight on the S&P 500 a day
after the company reported quarterly results.
Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions fell 4.3
percent to $92.85. The IT services provider forecast
slower-than-expected revenue growth.
Tableau Software shares jumped 12.8 percent to end
at $89.61 after the data analysis software maker forecast
better-than-expected revenue for this quarter and results
handily beat analysts' estimates.
CVS Caremark Corp said it would stop selling tobacco
products at its 7,600 stores by October, becoming the first U.S.
drugstore chain to take cigarettes off the shelf. Its shares
declined 1 percent to close at $65.44.
Volume was modest, with about 6.61 billion shares traded on
U.S. exchanges, slightly below the 6.94 billion average in
January, according to data from BATS Global Markets.
Declining stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
ratio of about 3 to 2. On the Nasdaq, nine stocks fell for every
four that rose.