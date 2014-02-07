US STOCKS-Futures edge up ahead of payrolls report

* Futures up: Dow 33 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 20 pts
NEW YORK Feb 7 U.S. stock index futures rose on
Friday, following the strongest day of the year so far for
equities, and ahead of the key government reading on payrolls
for January.
* The non-farm payrolls report is due at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330
GMT). U.S. employment likely rebounded in January after being
held back by cold weather the prior month, with nonfarm payrolls
expected to have increased by 185,000 last month. December's
number was a much-lower-than-expected 74,000 and an upward
revision is also in the cards.
* The S&P 500, down 4 percent from a record high hit last
month, has slipped 0.5 percent this week and is on track to post
its fourth weekly decline in a row, a streak not seen since
July-August 2011.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 5 points, slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose
33 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 20 points.
* The tech sector could get a boost from Apple
after the iPhone maker said it bought $12 billion worth of
shares via an accelerated share repurchase program and $2
billion more from the open market in the two weeks since it
reported earnings. Apple shares were up 2 percent in premarket
trading.
* LinkedIn shares fell 8 percent in premarket
trading after the social network for professionals posted
revenue forecasts that were below those of analysts.
* Shares of Fairway Group Holdings tumbled 33
percent in trading before the opening bell a day after it posted
quarterly results and announced changes in management.
* U.S. stocks enjoyed their best day of the year on Thursday
in the wake of sturdy corporate results and a drop in
applications for unemployment insurance, which boosted
confidence in the economy.