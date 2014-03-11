US STOCKS-Futures little changed as Ukraine eyed

* J.C. Penny jumps after Citi upgrade
* Myriad Genetics falls after court motion denied
* Futures: Dow off 8 pts, S&P off 1.25 pt, Nasdaq up 0.25 pt
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 11 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Tuesday after a slight decline in the prior
session left the S&P 500 within striking distance of its recent
record high and as tensions in Ukraine tempered investor
appetite for risk-taking.
* Investors continued to show caution in light of events in
Ukraine. A pro-Russian force opened fire in seizing a Ukrainian
military base in Crimea on Monday and NATO announced
reconnaissance flights along its eastern frontiers as
confrontation around the Black Sea peninsula showed no sign of
easing.
* On Tuesday, ousted leader Viktor Yanukovich insisted he
remained Ukraine's legitimate president and commander-in-chief,
saying he would return to Kiev and appealing to the armed forces
to defy any "criminal orders" handed down by his foes.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 1.5 points and were
about even with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by
taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to
expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures
shed 8 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.25
point.
* Economic data expected on Tuesday includes wholesale
inventories for January at 10:00 a.m. EST (1400 GMT).
Expectations are for a 0.4 percent rise in inventories against
the prior increase of 0.3 percent.
* J.C. Penney Co Inc jumped 7.1 percent to $9.02 in
premarket trading after Citigroup raised its rating on the stock
to "buy" and boosted its price target to $11 per share.
* Myriad Genetics Inc lost 9.9 percent to $34
before the opening bell after the diagnostics company said a
U.S. court denied a motion that would have stopped rival Ambry
Genetics Corp from selling a similar version of Myriad's cancer
test.
* La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co surged 58 percent to
$17.22 in premarket after the company said its lead experimental
drug to treat chronic kidney disease met the main goal of
improving kidney function in a mid-stage study.
* European shares steadied Tuesday after a two-day slide,
with the Ukraine crisis sapping appetite for risk.
* Asian markets were finding their feet after a rocky ride
the previous session, though uncertainty about the true state of
China's economy kept commodity prices restrained.
* The S&P 500 closed down 0.05 percent on Monday,
held back by soft data from China and weakness in Boeing Co
shares. The index is down less than 1 percent from both
its intraday and closing record highs.