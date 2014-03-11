US STOCKS-Wall Street falls in choppy trading, catalysts scarce

* J.C. Penney jumps after Citi upgrade
* Copper prices fall to lowest since July 2010
* Indexes off: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.32 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 11 U.S. stocks fell in afternoon
trading on Tuesday after swinging between gains and losses for
most of the session as the lack of major corporate earnings or
market-affecting data kept trading directionless.
U.S. wholesale inventories rose more than expected in
January, as companies built up stocks of autos and machinery,
but sales posted their largest decline in nearly five years.
Retailers in the news included American Eagle and Urban
Outfitters, their shares down sharply after disappointing
outlooks.
"When you get a slow data week, markets tend to get a little
jittery and slow," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at
Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey. "The market has been
up very quickly and is sort of waiting for a next catalyst."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 46.93 points or
0.29 percent, to 16,371.75, the S&P 500 lost 6.04 points
or 0.32 percent, to 1,871.13 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 11.349 points or 0.26 percent, to 4,323.099.
Urban Outfitters dropped 5 percent to $35.65 after
it reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales and said it was
"very cautious" on its current quarter. American
Eagle Outfitters slumped 6.4 percent to $13.30 after it
forecast earnings for the current quarter that were short of
expectations.
The S&P retail index slipped 0.4 percent.
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc advanced 4.6 percent to
$56.84 after the company posted fourth-quarter earnings and gave
its first-quarter outlook.
Copper prices on the London Metal Exchange hit their
lowest level since July 2010 under pressure from rising
inventories of the metal and slow demand.
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold fell 1 percent, bringing
the decline in the past four sessions to 8.4 percent.
Myriad Genetics Inc lost 8.7 percent to $34.46. The
diagnostics company said a U.S. court denied a motion that would
have stopped rival Ambry Genetics Corp from selling a similar
version of Myriad's cancer test.
Men's Wearhouse said it would acquire rival Jos. A.
Bank Clothiers for about $1.8 billion, ending a
five-month saga that started with Jos. A. Bank offering to buy
its larger menswear rival. Men's Wearhouse shares rose 5.4
percent to $57.56 and Jos. A. Bank added 4 percent to $64.31.
"M&A activity has been picking up, and it tends to offer a
halo effect on sectors and subsectors involved," said Krosby,
pointing to a broad support to the market coming from mergers
and acquisitions lately.
J.C. Penney Co Inc jumped 5.8 percent to $8.91 after
Citigroup raised the stock to a "buy" and boosted its price
target to $11 per share.
Boyd Gaming Corp jumped 16 percent to $13.69 a day
after hedge fund Elliott International disclosed a 4.99 percent
stake in the gaming company.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co surged 66.5 percent to
$18.15 after the company said its lead experimental drug to
treat chronic kidney disease met the main goal of improving
kidney function in a mid-stage study.