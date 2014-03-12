CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall St pares losses as Ukraine concerns ease

(Corrects fifth paragraph to show copper price hit lowest since
July 2010, not July 2012)
* EPL Oil to be acquired by Energy XXI for $2.3 bln
* Retailer Express slumps after outlook
* Indexes down: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 12 U.S. stocks were little
changed on Wednesday, as equities recouped much of their earlier
declines amid signs of progress in diplomatic attempts to ease
tensions surrounding Ukraine.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will meet with his
Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in London on Friday ahead of a
referendum Sunday on whether the Ukraine's Crimean peninsula
will join Russia or go independent.
"People are just kind of reassessing, they are looking at
that headline and thinking maybe it is not going to turn out to
be a disaster in Russia and Ukraine," said Ken Polcari, Director
of the NYSE floor division at O'Neil Securities in New York.
"It's good they are talking and it's good Kerry is going to
do it before the weekend - if they do something on Friday to
allay any fear over the weekend, that is a positive."
Stocks had fallen earlier in the session on concerns about a
weakening economy in China. London copper, seen as a
proxy for China's economic health, rebounded after hitting its
lowest level since July 2010.
Geopolitical developments have moved to the forefront this
week as a dearth of fresh corporate results and economic data
offered no catalysts to push the benchmark S&P index above its
most recent record close on Friday.
"We've climbed so far, to continue to climb is definitely
going to be a see-saw move," said Rick Meckler, president of
LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Ukraine's government appealed for Western help on Tuesday to
stop Moscow annexing Crimea, but the Black Sea peninsula,
overrun by Russian troops, seemed fixed on a course that could
formalize rule from Moscow within days.
EU member states have agreed the wording of sanctions on
Russia, including travel restrictions and asset freezes against
those responsible for violating the sovereignty of Ukraine,
according to a draft document seen by Reuters.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 14.54 points,
or 0.09 percent, to 16,336.71, the S&P 500 lost 2.16
points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,865.47 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 6.291 points, or 0.15 percent, to 4,313.478.
EPL Oil & Gas Inc jumped 29.4 percent to $37.65
after the company agreed to be acquired by larger rival Energy
XXI Ltd for $2.3 billion, including debt. Energy XXI
shares lost 6.3 percent to $21.90.
Express Inc dropped 11.3 percent to $16.18 after
the apparel retailer reported fourth-quarter earnings and
forecast a profit for the current quarter that fell far short of
analyst expectations.
Oxigene Inc surged 103.7 percent to $4.93. The
company said its experimental drug Zybrestat, combined with
Roche's cancer drug Avastin, significantly slowed
progression of recurrent ovarian cancer better than Avastin
alone in a midstage clinical trial.
Geron Corp plunged 63.2 percent to $1.82. The
company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ordered a
halt to trials of its cancer drug imetelstat over concerns about
potential liver damage.
