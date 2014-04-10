US STOCKS-Nasdaq drops 3 pct, worst day since November 2011

* Nasdaq posts biggest daily percentage loss since Nov. 9,
2011
* Biotech index has worst day since August 2011
* VIX, Wall Street's fear index, jumps 15 percent
* Dow down 1.6 pct; S&P 500 off 2.1 pct; Nasdaq off 3.1 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 10 The Nasdaq suffered its
biggest drop in two-and-a-half years on Thursday after another
sharp selloff in biotech and momentum names, including Gilead
Sciences and TripAdvisor, increasing investor
anxiety about a broader pullback.
The Nasdaq biotechnology index shed 5.6 percent, its
biggest one-day drop since August 2011, adding to recent losses
since a large drop in Gilead more than two weeks ago triggered a
wider selloff for biotechs and other recent big gainers. That
index is now down 18.8 percent since its Feb. 25 record close.
The S&P 500 also posted its biggest percentage loss since
Feb. 3, while the Nasdaq has dropped 7 percent from its closing
high for the year, set on March 5. All stocks in the Nasdaq 100
index posted a loss, with the exception of CH Robinson
Worldwide, which ended up 1.6 percent at $53.80.
The selling also hit the shares of three companies in their
first day of public trading after their initial public offerings
were priced on Wednesday night. All three IPOs ended lower.
"Momentum names have been driving this market higher. A lot
of these names have been trading at stratospheric valuations,
and on long-term outlooks, that may or may not materialize. The
question is, 'At what point do they get too expensive?' Right
now, I think they're looking a little expensive," said Randy
Frederick, managing director of active trading and derivatives
for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.
There's a good chance the selloff in these stocks could
continue and the pullback could extend to areas beyond the
momentum names, Frederick said.
The CBOE Volatility Index or the VIX, Wall Street's
measure of investor anxiety, jumped 15 percent, its biggest
daily percentage gain since Feb. 3, to end at 15.89.
Alexion Pharma was the S&P 500's biggest decliner,
off 7.5 percent at $144.19, followed by Gilead Sciences, down
7.3 percent at $65.48, and TripAdvisor, down 7 percent at
$81.90.
The move was a sharp reversal from the previous day, when
shares rallied after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve
policymakers' meeting showed members were more keen to keep
rates low than previously expected.
The Dow Jones industrial average plummeted 266.96
points or 1.62 percent, to end at 16,170.22. The S&P 500
lost 39.09 points or 2.09 percent, to close at 1,833.09.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 129.794 points or 3.1
percent - its biggest daily percentage loss since Nov. 9, 2011 -
to 4,054.106.
The S&P 500 closed below its 50-day moving average for the
first time since Feb. 10.
The stock of bailed-out auto lender Ally Financial Inc
fell 4.1 percent to close at $23.98 in its market
debut.
Two biotech companies - Cerulean Pharma Inc and
Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - also slid in their trading
debuts. Cerulean fell 2.1 percent to close at $6.85, while
Adamas lost 12.4 percent to end at $14.01.
Among Internet-related tech shares, which were among last
year's biggest advancers, Facebook Inc fell 5.2 percent
to end at $59.16, while Netflix Inc sank 5.2 percent to
close at $334.73.
"You've basically more than erased the bounce of the last
two days, so I would imagine any bounce from these levels is
probably going to be met with supply because the market is on
very tenuous legs right now," said Michael James, managing
director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.
Among other big decliners, shares of Imperva Inc
plunged 43.7 percent to $28 after the data center security
company reported preliminary first-quarter results. Rival
FireEye Inc lost 11.8 percent to $49.75.
On the earnings front, Bed, Bath & Beyond shares
slumped 6.2 percent to $63.72 after the home-goods retailer
reported fourth-quarter sales that fell from a year ago and gave
a first-quarter outlook that was below expectations.
The day's economic data was encouraging, however, with
initial jobless claims dropping sharply last week to the lowest
in almost seven years, suggesting job growth may be picking up
after a harsh winter.
After the bell, shares of Gap dropped 2.4 percent to
$38.33. The slide followed the clothing retailer's report on its
March sales and reaffirmation of its 2014 outlook. In contrast,
shares of H&R Block rose 7.7 percent to $30.60 in
extended-hours trading after the U.S.tax preparer said it would
sell some assets and transfer certain liabilities to BofI
Federal Bank.
Volume was high, with 7.5 billion shares changing hands on
U.S. exchanges, well above the 6.8 billion average so far this
month, according to data from BATS Global Markets.
Decliners outnumbered advancers on the New York Stock
Exchange by a ratio of 3.6 to 1. On the Nasdaq, about 6.6 stocks
fell for every one that rose.
(Editing by Jan Paschal)