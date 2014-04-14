REFILE-US STOCKS-Futures tick up after Citi earnings; eyes on Ukraine

(Corrects typo in first paragraph)
* Edwards Lifesciences shares rally after court ruling
* Ukraine's acting president threatens military action
* Futures up: Dow 45 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 14 pts
NEW YORK, April 14 U.S. stock index futures
edged higher on Monday, following a large selloff last session,
with earnings results from Citigroup lifting sentiment while
traders kept tabs on the possible escalation of hostilities in
Ukraine.
* Citi shares rose 3 percent in premarket trading,
after the bank said its quarterly net profit rose as a smaller
loss on its troubled assets made up for a drop in revenue and
profit from its core trading and lending businesses.
* On Friday, JPMorgan's disappointing earnings were partly
to blame for the day's selloff. Biotech and other momentum
stocks led the Nasdaq Composite lower, pushing the index below
4,000 for the first time in two months.
* Ukraine's acting president threatened military action on
Monday, after pro-Russian separatists occupying government
buildings in the east ignored an ultimatum to leave and another
group of rebels attacked a police headquarters.
* Russian stocks and the rouble fell sharply
as Ukraine's preparedness to fight the rebels heightened fears
of Russian military intervention and more western sanctions
against Moscow.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 6.75 points, while fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, pointed to a slightly higher open. Dow Jones
industrial average futures were up 45 points and Nasdaq
100 futures rose 14 points.
* Medtronic shares fell 4.6 percent in premarket
trading after a court ruling that would prevent the company from
selling its CoreValve system in the United States because of a
patent infringement. Shares of Edwards Lifesciences, on
the other side of the ruling, rallied 12.5 percent.
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals rallied 24 percent
premarket after it said its experimental drug to treat diabetes
met a main goal in a mid-stage study on patients with type 1
diabetes.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)