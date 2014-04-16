US STOCKS-Wall St gains on Yellen comments and Yahoo; BofA falls

* Yellen reaffirms monetary policy support
* Yahoo rallies after results; BofA falls
* U.S. industrial production rises for second month
* Dow up 1 pct; S&P 500 up 1.1 pct; Nasdaq up 1.3 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, April 16 U.S. stocks rose 1 percent on
Wednesday, advancing for a third straight session as Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reaffirmed the central bank's
commitment to keeping interest rates low and Yahoo rallied.
Data showing Chinese economic growth exceeded expectations
and U.S. industrial production rose for a second straight month
also improved sentiment, though Bank of America and CSX
Corp sold off following their results.
Yellen, speaking in New York, reaffirmed the Fed's
commitment to keep interest rates low, even after ending its
bond-buying program, as long as inflation remains below target
and unemployment elevated. The Fed's Beige Book, a report of
anecdotal information on business activity, showed that activity
picked up in most regions in recent weeks.
"These comments, while nothing out of the ordinary,
reiterated the Fed's commitment to accommodative monetary
policy, which is helping investors remember that there are more
tailwinds than headwinds in the economy," said Kristina Hooper,
head of U.S. capital markets research and strategy at Allianz
Global Investors in New York.
Yahoo was the S&P 500's biggest gainer, rising 6.3
percent to $36.35. While the company gave a tepid revenue
outlook, revenue growth accelerated in the last quarter of 2013
for Alibaba IPO-ALIB.N, in which Yahoo holds a 24 percent
stake.
Intel shares briefly hit their highest since June
2012 a day after the chipmaker posted a quarterly net profit
that exceeded Wall Street's estimates. The stock rose 0.6
percent to end at $26.93.
On the downside, Bank of America Corp slid 1.6
percent to $16.13 after the bank swung to a quarterly loss. CSX
Corp fell 1.8 percent to $27.79 after its results.
"We don't expect a great earnings season, given the negative
impact of weather in the first quarter, but investors with a
long enough timeline should be able to look past that," said
Hooper, who helps oversee $475 billion in assets.
After the closing bell, Google Inc reported its
quarterly results and its stock tumbled 4.9 percent to $536. IBM
shares fell 1.5 percent after the bell following the
release of the Dow component's earnings. The shares of American
Express Co, another Dow component, fell 0.9 percent in
extended-hours trading after the world's biggest credit card
issuer reported its first-quarter earnings.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 162.29 points,
or 1.00 percent, to end at 16,424.85. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 19.33 points, or 1.05 percent, to finish
unofficially at 1,862.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index
jumped 52.06 points, or 1.29 percent, to close at 4,086.23.
In the latest economic data, China reported that its economy
grew at its slowest pace in 18 months at the start of 2014, but
the increase was better than expected and showed some
improvement in March. U.S. manufacturing output rose for a
second straight month in March in a sign of recovery from a
harsh and prolonged winter that had put a damper on activity.
The global economy should grow steadily at best over the
coming year, a Reuters poll showed, but any rapid slowdown in
China could upset the progress.
The market has bounced back from last week's pummeling, when
the S&P 500 posted its largest weekly decline since mid-2012.
This week, the major U.S. stock indexes climbed after results
from Citigroup Inc and Coca-Cola Co, and as
biotechnology shares rebounded.
Recent trading has been volatile. On Tuesday, the Nasdaq
opened higher, then turned sharply negative before rallying in
the afternoon to end higher. According to Bespoke Investment
Group, this kind of action has only happened 18 times since
2000, and a week following each instance, "the Nasdaq has
averaged a decline of 2.84 percent," the firm wrote to clients.
While only 9 percent of S&P 500 companies have reported
results so far, 57.4 percent have topped earnings expectations,
below the long-term average of 62 percent. Only 53.2 percent
have topped revenue expectations, below the long-term average of
61 percent.
About 76 percent of stocks traded on the New York Stock
Exchange closed higher, while nearly 69 percent of Nasdaq-listed
shares ended in positive territory.
About 5.98 billion shares traded on all U.S. platforms,
according to BATS exchange data, below the month-to-date average
of 6.95 billion.
