US STOCKS-Futures flat as investors await earnings onslaught

By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, April 21 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a flat open on Monday as investors found few reasons
to keep buying following a strong rally last week and ahead of a
heavy week of corporate earnings.
* The S&P 500 had its best week since July last week,
boosted by strong results from such names as General Electric Co
and Morgan Stanley. However, thus far the earnings
season has been mixed, with technology names like Google Inc
and IBM struggling to impress investors.
* With fewer than one-fifth of S&P 500 companies having
reported results so far, about 63 percent have topped earnings
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data, exceeding the
56 percent average over the past four quarters. About 52 percent
have beaten revenue forecasts, about even with the 54 percent
average over the past four quarters.
* Hasbro Inc reported adjusted first-quarter
earnings that topped forecasts, though revenue was below
expectations. Halliburton Co also reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit.
* Advanced Micro Devices rose 9.5 percent to $4.04
in premarket trading. Late Thursday, the last session before the
Good Friday trading holiday, the chipmaker posted first-quarter
results that beat expectations.
* Perhaps the most eagerly awaited name on Monday is Netflix
Inc, which will report after the market closes. The
online movie renter was recently a trading favorite, soaring 300
percent last year as the S&P 500's biggest percentage gainer.
The stock, stung by claims it is overvalued, has slumped
recently alongside a broader decline in other recently
high-flying names. Analysts will look to see whether the results
justify its still-elevated price.
* S&P 500 futures rose 0.8 point and were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added
7 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 12.25 points.
* The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are coming off four-day winning
streaks, and investors may look to take profits on any
disappointing corporate news.
* Dozens of S&P components will report this week, including
such closely watched names as Apple Inc, Biogen Idec
and Facebook Inc. A number of Dow components,
including McDonald's Corp, AT&T Inc, Procter &
Gamble and Caterpillar Inc, also report.
* In company news, Britain's Sunday Times reported that
Pfizer Inc had approached AstraZeneca to propose
a $101 billion takeover, an offer that was reportedly rejected.
However, Astra's cancer drug pipeline is still considered a draw
for Pfizer. Shares of Pfizer, a Dow component, rose 1.5 percent
to $30.70 before the bell while U.S. shares of Astra rose 5.7
percent to $67.11.
* Last week the Dow rose 2.4 percent, the S&P 500 added 2.7
percent and the Nasdaq advanced 2.4 percent. The Dow had its
best week since December while the S&P 500 closed out its best
week since July. The CBOE Volatility index, a measure of
investor anxiety, fell 21.6 percent over the week, its biggest
weekly drop since January 2013.
