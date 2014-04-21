US STOCKS-Wall St advances; S&P, Nasdaq book fifth straight gain

* S&P 500's advance follows biggest weekly gain since July
* Earnings seen driving trading; dozens of names report this
week
* Netflix climbs in extended-hours trading after results
* Dow up 0.3 pct; S&P 500 up 0.4 pct; Nasdaq up 0.6 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 21 U.S. stocks advanced modestly
on Monday in subdued trading as investors showed hesitation in
the wake of a strong rally last week and before a slew of key
earnings releases this week.
Monday's gain marked the S&P 500's fifth straight climb, its
longest winning streak since October. The S&P 500 wrapped up its
best week since July last week, boosted by results from such
names as General Electric Co and Morgan Stanley.
The Nasdaq also scored its fifth straight gain on Monday.
Of the 87 companies in the S&P 500 that had reported results
through Monday morning, 62.1 percent have topped earnings
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data, compared with
the 66 percent average over the past four quarters. On the
revenue side, 51.7 percent have exceeded forecasts, below the 54
percent average over the past four quarters.
S&P 500 companies' first-quarter earnings are projected to
have increased 0.8 percent from a year ago, Thomson Reuters data
showed. The forecast is down sharply from the start of the year,
when profit growth was estimated at 6.5 percent.
"We are certainly in a wait-and-see mode for earnings, which
can be volatile, and therefore a lot of money is just waiting on
the sidelines to see what happens," said Tim Ghriskey, chief
investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New York.
"Certainly, companies that confirm the rest of the year
guidance, even if they miss the first quarter, it's a good thing
because there is still a lot of expectation that we are going to
see the economy begin to accelerate and also do some catch-up
from the weather-impacted first quarter."
Volume was light, with about 4.34 billion shares traded on
U.S. exchanges, well below the 6.83 billion average so far this
month, according to data from BATS Global Markets. Some market
participants were away on Monday to observe Passover.
Halliburton Co added 3.3 percent to close at $62.92
after the oilfield services company reported earnings that beat
expectations and gave a strong profit outlook. The PHLX oil
service index rose 1 percent.
SunTrust Banks gained 1.5 percent to $38.51 after
its results. Toy maker Hasbro Inc rose 1.9 percent to
$55.66 after its earnings beat expectations, though revenue was
under forecasts.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 40.71 points or
0.25 percent, to end at 16,449.25. The S&P 500 gained
7.04 points or 0.38 percent, to close at 1,871.89. The Nasdaq
Composite added 26.03 points or 0.64 percent, to finish
at 4,121.546.
After the closing bell, Netflix Inc reported higher
profit for the quarter that ended in March, boosted by the
addition of 2.25 million customers to its movie and TV streaming
service in the United States. The stock shot up 6.8 percent to
$372 in extended-hours trading. After a jump of 300 percent in
2013, Netflix had slumped recently on concerns that the stock
may be overvalued.
Dozens of S&P 500 components will report earnings this week,
including such closely watched companies as Apple Inc,
Biogen Idec and Facebook Inc. A number of Dow
components, including McDonald's Corp, AT&T Inc,
Procter & Gamble and Caterpillar Inc, will also
report results.
More than 30 companies in the Nasdaq 100 are slated
to report earnings, according to Nasdaq. The Nasdaq 100
represents more than half of the index's weight.
In company news, Britain's Sunday Times reported that Pfizer
Inc had approached AstraZeneca to propose a $101
billion takeover, an offer that was rejected. However, Astra's
cancer drug pipeline is still considered a draw for Pfizer.
Shares of Dow component Pfizer rose 2 percent to $30.86 while
U.S.-listed shares of AstraZeneca jumped 8.8 percent to
$69.10.
Talks between Barrick Gold Corp and Newmont
Mining Corp about a potential merger have hit a snag,
but the companies remain keen to reach a deal and discussions
are likely to resume, sources told Reuters.
Newmont's stock rose 6.4 percent to $25.05. It was the S&P
500's biggest percentage gainer. Barrick Gold's U.S.-listed
shares fell 3.9 percent to close at $17.28.
Advancing stocks outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,889 to 1,159, while on the Nasdaq, advancers beat decliners by
1,591 to 1,028.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Jan Paschal)