US STOCKS-Wall St gains on earnings; S&P up for 6th straight day

* S&P 500, Nasdaq on track for six-day advance
* Netflix up after results, Facebook gains on update
* Allergan soars as Ackman and Valeant bid for company
* Indexes up: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct
(Updates to midday trading)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, April 22 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday,
with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on track for a sixth straight
day of gains as a number of bellwether companies reported strong
results.
Netflix Inc surged 6 percent to $369.33 a day after
results showed strong subscriber growth, a sign the trading
favorite still had room to grow despite recent concerns over its
valuation. With the day's gain, the stock returned to slightly
positive territory for the year after a 21-percent decline in
March.
Also helping lift the Internet space was Facebook Inc
, which rose 2.5 percent to $62.80 after Credit Suisse
upgraded the social networking company to "outperform" on higher
expectations for the company's long-term average revenue per
user.
Dow components Travelers Cos Inc and United
Technologies Corp both reported first-quarter earnings
that beat expectations, and United Tech raised the low end of
its full-year profit outlook. Shares of Travelers rose 0.2
percent to $86.58 while United Tech was up 1.2 percent at
$119.69.
McDonald's Corp reported earnings that fell
alongside a drop in U.S. same-store sales, but shares of the Dow
component rose 0.2 percent to $99.88.
Better-than-expected earnings have lifted equities recently,
though companies have largely been exceeding reduced forecasts.
Profits are seen rising 1.1 percent this quarter, down from the
6.5 percent growth rate estimated at the start of the year.
"The season has been better than many have feared, which is
helping investors feel comfortable with the pace of economic
growth, not just in the first quarter but going forward," said
Joseph Tanious, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset
Management in New York.
With 20 percent of the S&P having reported, 63 percent have
topped earnings expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data,
even with the long-term average. On revenue, 51 percent have
exceeded forecasts, below the 61 percent long-term average.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 92.93 points,
or 0.56 percent, at 16,542.18. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 9.50 points, or 0.51 percent, at 1,881.39. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 38.44 points, or 0.93
percent, at 4,159.99.
Both the S&P and Nasdaq are on track for a sixth straight
day of gains. The S&P has gained 3.6 percent over that period
while the Nasdaq is up 4 percent.
In company news, Allergan Inc jumped 15 percent to
$163.58 a day after activist investor William Ackman teamed up
with Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc to bid for the company.
In the latest economic data, existing home sales fell to
their lowest level in more than 1-1/2 years in March, though the
decline was narrower than expected.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)