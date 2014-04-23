US STOCKS-Futures imply lower open after recent rally

* S&P 500, Nasdaq on six-day winning streak as of Tuesday
* Boeing rallies after results, outlook; P&G edges down
* Key earnings on tap; Apple, Facebook out after the close
* Futures down: Dow 14 pts, S&P 2.5 pts, Nasdaq 7.5 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a slightly lower open on Wednesday as the latest
corporate earnings failed to inspire investors to keep pushing
equities higher following six straight days of gains on both the
S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
Equities have recently been boosted by corporate earnings,
with a number of prominent names topping expectations, though
companies have largely been beating reduced forecasts. According
to Thomson Reuters data, profits are seen rising 1.1 percent
this quarter, down from the 6.5 percent growth rate estimated at
the start of the year.
* Boeing Co reported first-quarter revenue that beat
expectations and lifted its core earnings forecast to reflect a
tax settlement gain, sending shares up 2.7 percent to $131.05 in
premarket trading. Fellow Dow component Procter
& Gamble Co's earnings topped analyst forecasts, though
shares edged 0.2 percent lower before the bell.
* Gilead Sciences Inc rose 3.8 percent to $75.60 in
heavy premarket trading a day after the drugmaker reported a
sharp profit increase, helped by sales of its hepatitis C drug.
Gilead's results, like those of Netflix Inc
, showed there was still room to grow in high-flying
names that recently plunged on signs of excessive valuation.
* With 20 percent of the S&P 500 having reported results
through Tuesday morning, 63 percent have topped earnings
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data, matching the
long-term average. On the revenue side, 51 percent have exceeded
forecasts, below the 61 percent long-term average.
* S&P 500 futures fell 2.5 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures dipped 14
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 7.5 points.
* Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed out six straight days
of gains on Tuesday. The S&P rose 3.5 percent over that period
while the Nasdaq added 4 percent.
* In another positive sign for equities, the Dow Jones
Transportation Average rose 0.6 percent on Tuesday to
close at a record high, its first since April 2. However,
trading volume was light, suggesting a lack of investor
conviction behind the move.
* AT&T Inc late Tuesday raised its full-year revenue
growth outlook, citing its acquisition of LEAP wireless in March
and the popularity of a new handset pricing model that charges
customers for devices separately from their wireless plans.
Shares of the Dow component fell 2.2 percent to $35.50 in
premarket trading.
* Dow Chemical Co rose 2.5 percent to $50.17 in
premarket trading after the company reported
better-than-expected quarterly earnings, helped by improved
margins.
* More key reports are expected Wednesday, with Apple Inc
and Facebook Inc scheduled for release after the
market closes.
