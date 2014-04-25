US STOCKS-Futures fall as Ukraine offsets Microsoft

* Major indexes on track for second week of gains
* Microsoft shares rise after results, Amazon down
* Investors concerned over fallout to Ukraine violence
* Futures down: Dow 33 pts, S&P 4.8 pts, Nasdaq 13.25 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. stock index futures
edged lower on Friday as intensifying violence in Ukraine and
weakness in Amazon.com overshadowed positive results
from Microsoft Corp.
* In the latest sign of ongoing geopolitical strife,
Ukrainian forces killed up to five pro-Moscow rebels and Russia
launched army drills near the border in response, raising fears
its troops would invade. Separately, local police said seven
people were injured overnight at a pro-Ukrainian checkpoint near
the Black Sea port of Odessa when an explosive device blew up.
* While the situation has taken a backseat to corporate
earnings in recent weeks, investors remain on edge over what the
potential fallout could be to any prolonged tension or violence.
* Amazon fell 2 percent to $330.25 after posting a
jump in revenue that was offset by sharp increases in spending.
On the upside, Microsoft's earnings topped
analyst forecasts, while investors were cheered by the software
giant's new emphasis on mobile and cloud computing. Shares rose
1.7 percent to $40.52.
* S&P 500 futures fell 4.8 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 33
points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 13.25 points.
* For the week, the Dow is up 0.6 percent, the S&P
is up 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq is up 1.3
percent. It is the second straight week of gains for all three,
boosted by strong results, especially from high-profile names
like Apple Inc and Caterpillar Inc.
* While companies are beating a lowered bar, estimates have
been improving. Profits are seen rising 2.9 percent this
quarter, down from the 6.5 percent growth rate estimated at the
start of the year, but above the low of 0.6 percent seen last
week, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Ford Motor Co fell 2.5 percent to $15.91 in
premarket trading after the company reported results, while
Whirlpool Corp reported adjusted earnings that rose from
the prior year, and revenue that was up 4.7 percent.
* Visa Inc, the world's largest credit and debit card
company, said U.S. sanctions on Russia were hurting its card
transaction volumes and that revenue growth would slow further
this quarter.
* According to sources familiar with the matter, Allergan
Inc approached Shire Plc in recent months about
a possible takeover but was rebuffed, in the latest example of a
U.S. drugmaker seeking to buy an overseas rival to lower its tax
rate.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)