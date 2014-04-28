US STOCKS-Futures rebound from Friday drop, pending home sales on tap

* Obama slaps U.S. sanctions on more Russians over Ukraine
* Pfizer works on next move in takeover bid for Astrazeneca
* Futures up: Dow 40 pts; S&P 5.6 pts; Nasdaq 10.5 pts
NEW YORK, April 28 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Monday, rebounding from sharp losses on Friday, boosted by
merger and acquisition activity in the pharmaceuticals sector.
* U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc is working on its next
move in a potential $100 billion bid to take over Britain's
AstraZeneca Plc after having two bids rejected.
* Pfizer made a 58.8 billion pounds ($98.9 billion) bid to
AstraZeneca in January and said it had contacted its British
rival again on April 26 to further discuss a takeover, which
would be one of the biggest ever in the pharmaceuticals
industry.
* In earnings, Charter Communications Inc reported
a 15 percent jump in first-quarter revenue due to a rise in the
number of residential video subscribers. The stock closed at
$130.01 on Friday.
* U.S. March pending home sales data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET
(1400 GMT), followed by the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey at
10:30 a.m.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 5.6 points and were
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose
40 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 10.5 points.
* U.S. President Barack Obama announced new sanctions
against some Russians on Monday to stop President Vladimir Putin
from fomenting the rebellion in eastern Ukraine, but said he was
holding broader measures against Russia's economy "in reserve."
* U.S. stocks dropped on Friday, weighed by a selloff in
consumer discretionary stocks as bellwether names Amazon.com and
Ford Motor fell in the wake of their quarterly earnings.
Amazon.com shares were up 0.1 percent in premarket trade on
Monday.
* Despite Friday's decline, the S&P 500 finished nearly flat
for the week and within 2 percent of its all-time intraday high.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)