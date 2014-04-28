US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow end up after late rebound; Apple, Pfizer lift

(Updates close with jump in Agenus; adds Gogo's shares down
after the bell)
* Pfizer works on next move in takeover bid for Astrazeneca
* Amazon.com leads Nasdaq's loss
* Bank of America drops after suspending dividend increase,
buyback plan
* Dow up 0.5 pct; S&P 500 up 0.3 pct; Nasdaq down 0.03 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 28 The S&P 500 ended higher on
Monday after a volatile session, as gains in Apple and
Pfizer helped offset another round of selling in some
high-growth tech shares.
The Dow also managed to end the session with a modest gain,
while the Nasdaq closed slightly lower after rebounding from a
fall of over 1 percent. Leading the Nasdaq down was Amazon.com
, which extended Friday's sharp drop a day after its
earnings report.
A flurry of merger and acquisition activity in the
pharmaceutical sector increased speculation of further
deal-making. Shares of Pfizer gained 4.2 percent to $32.04 after
the U.S. drugmaker was said to be working on its next move in a
potential bid to take over Britain's AstraZeneca Plc.
"What we saw earlier was you had more rotation out of the
high-beta momentum names, and a lot of those tech players
rotated into Apple, which just had positive earnings," said
Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in
Greenwich, Connecticut.
"This whole M&A aspect of the pharmaceutical healthcare
industry has people positively biased for the time being," he
said, and "people who had to sell the momentum names are at
least finished for the time being."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 87.28 points or
0.53 percent, to end at 16,448.74. The S&P 500 gained
6.03 points or 0.32 percent, to 1,869.43. The Nasdaq Composite
dropped 1.161 points or 0.03 percent, to 4,074.401.
Apple's stock jumped 3.9 percent to $594.09. The stock has
gained 13.2 percent since the close on Wednesday, when Apple
reported results after the bell.
Amazon.com ended down 2.4 percent at $296.58. High-growth
stocks have been battered in recent weeks as investors have
pulled out of the tech and biotech space.
Bank of America shares tumbled 6.3 percent to $14.95 after
the company said it will suspend a planned increase in its
quarterly dividend as well as its latest stock-buyback program
because it miscalculated a measure of the capital on its books.
Chinese Internet stocks also fell after China's government
ordered the removal of four U.S. television shows from video
websites. The U.S.-listed shares of Baidu slid 7.4
percent to $150.93.
In other M&A activity, Forest Laboratories Inc said
it would buy Furiex Pharmaceuticals Inc for up to $1.46
billion. Furiex Pharmaceuticals shares surged
28.6 percent to $103.05 while Forest Laboratories shares shed
0.4 percent to $89.50.
Agenus shares jumped 19.5 percent to $3.06 after
the biotechnology company said it signed a deal with Merck & Co
Inc to discover and develop antibody-based treatments
against cancer.
After the bell, shares of in-flight wireless Internet
services provider Gogo dropped 19.2 percent to $14.85
after AT&T said it plans to launch an in-flight
connectivity service.
During the session, about 7.4 billion shares changed hands
on U.S. exchanges, above the 6.5 billion average so far this
month, according to data from BATS Global Markets.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Jan Paschal)