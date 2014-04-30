US STOCKS-Futures dip ahead of jobs, GDP data

* Exelon to buy Pepco Holdings
* Twitter, EBay shares down after results
* FOMC statement due later in the day
* Futures dip: Dow 1 pts, S&P 1 pts, Nasdaq 8 pts
NEW YORK, April 30 U.S. stock index futures
dipped on Wednesday, following gains on Wall Street a day
earlier that left the Dow and S&P 500 less than 1 percent away
from their record closing highs, and ahead of key data on the
job market and overall economic growth.
* Markets will have their eyes on the Federal Reserve's
policy setting meeting as well, which is set to end later on
Wednesday. The Fed is expected to cut its bond-buying program by
a further $10 billion on signs the U.S. economy is picking up
steam after a winter slowdown.
* Twitter shares fell 13.8 percent premarket a day
after it posted earnings that showed lackluster user and usage
growth for the second consecutive quarter.
* EBay shares were also lower after it forecast
lower-than-expected earnings this quarter.
* Companies expected to report earnings Wednesday include
Hess Corp and MetLife Inc.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 1 point and fair value,
a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest
rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract,
indicated a lower open. Dow Jones industrial average futures
fell 1 point and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 8 points.
* Nuclear power producer Exelon, which also reported
earlier on Wednesday, said it would buy Pepco Holdings
for $6.83 billion. Pepco shares jumped 17.4 percent in premarket
trading.
* The U.S. private sector is expected to have created
210,000 jobs in April. The ADP National Employment Report is due
at 8:15 a.m. (1215 GMT).
* At 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), the U.S. Department of Commerce
will post the advance reading on first-quarter gross domestic
product. GDP probably grew at a 1.2 percent annual rate,
according to a Reuters survey of economists, pulling back from
the fourth quarter's 2.6 percent pace.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)