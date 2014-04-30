U.S. STOCKS-Wall St to open lower after GDP offsets jobs data

* Exelon to buy Pepco Holdings, Pepco shares rally
* Twitter, EBay shares down a day after results
* FOMC statement due later in the day
* Futures dip: Dow 2 pts, S&P 2 pts, Nasdaq 10 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 30 U.S. stocks were set to fall
at the open on Wednesday after data showed the economy grew at a
sharply lower-than-expected pace in the first quarter, but gains
in private payrolls kept losses in check.
* Gross domestic product expanded at a 0.1 percent annual
rate, the slowest since the fourth quarter of 2012, as exports
and inventories weighed, but activity already appears to be
bouncing back. It was a sharp pullback from the fourth quarter's
2.6 percent pace.
* U.S. private employers, however, beat expectations by
adding 220,000 workers in April, the highest amount since
November, and gains in the prior month were revised up to
209,000 from 191,000.
* Twitter shares fell 11.5 percent premarket a day
after it posted earnings that showed lackluster user and usage
growth for the second consecutive quarter.
* EBay shares fell 4.8 percent after it forecast
lower-than-expected earnings this quarter.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 2 points. Fair value, a
formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest
rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract,
indicated a lower open. Dow Jones industrial average futures
fell 2 points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 10
points.
* Nuclear power producer Exelon, which also reported
earnings earlier on Wednesday, said it would buy Pepco Holdings
for $6.83 billion. Pepco shares jumped 18 percent in
premarket trading. Exelon fell 1.1 percent.
* French engineering group Alstom said it would
study a $16.9 billion offer from General Electric for its
energy arm but left the door open for a rival bid from Germany's
Siemens. GE shares edged up 0.3 percent in premarket
trading.
* Markets will have their eyes on the Federal Reserve's
policy-setting meeting, as well, set to end later on Wednesday.
The Fed is expected to cut its bond-buying program by a further
$10 billion on signs the U.S. economy is picking up steam after
a winter slowdown.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Nick Zieminski)