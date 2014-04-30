US STOCKS-Dow ends at record as Fed upbeat on economy

* Fed reduces monthly bond purchases, as expected
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 30 U.S. stocks rose and the Dow
ended at a record high on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve
gave an upbeat view of the economy's prospects as it announced
another cut to its bond-buying program.
Investors brushed aside data showing weak first-quarter
economic growth, which was tied to the severe winter that
hampered exports and hit investment spending.
For the month, the Dow and S&P 500 posted slight gains,
while the Nasdaq dropped 2 percent following weeks of heavy
selling in tech and biotech "momentum" stocks.
The Fed said in a statement it would reduce its monthly bond
purchases to $45 billion from $55 billion, as expected. That
will keep it on track to end the program as soon as October.
That the Fed looked past a dismal reading on first-quarter
growth reinforced the view that weather was to blame for the
weakness, analysts said.
"They are seeing some economic activity pick up after the
slowdown during the winter," said Joe Bell, senior equity
analyst at Schaeffer's Investment Research in Cincinnati. That
"is one positive sign."
Nine of the 10 S&P 500 sectors ended in the black, led by
the economically-sensitive S&P materials sector, up
0.8 percent. Exxon Mobil, up 0.9 percent at $102.41, led
gains on the S&P 500.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 45.47 points or
0.27 percent, to 16,580.84, a record high close.
The S&P 500 gained 5.62 points or 0.3 percent, to
1,883.95 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.013 points or
0.27 percent, to 4,114.556.
For the month, the Dow was up 0.7 percent, the S&P 500 was
up 0.6 percent.
Stocks had initially held near steady following the Fed
announcement but soon rose to session highs.
EBay was among the biggest negative influences on
both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Its shares fell 5 percent to
$51.83, a day after it forecast lower-than-expected earnings
this quarter.
Twitter shares fell 8.6 percent to $38.97 and hit a
record intraday low of $37.25, a day after posting lackluster
user and usage growth.
Early in the session, data showed gross domestic product
expanded at a 0.1 percent annual rate in the first quarter, the
slowest since the fourth quarter of 2012, as exports and
inventories weighed, but activity already appears to be bouncing
back.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)