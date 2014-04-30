US STOCKS-Dow ends at record high as Fed upbeat on economy

* Fed reduces monthly bond purchases, as expected
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 30 The Dow closed at its first
record high of 2014 on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve gave
an upbeat view of the economy's prospects as it announced
another cut to its massive bond-buying program.
Investors brushed aside data showing weak first-quarter
economic growth, which was tied to the severe winter that
hampered exports and hit investment spending.
The Fed said in a statement it would reduce its monthly bond
purchases to $45 billion from $55 billion, as expected. That
will keep it on track to end the program as soon as October.
That the Fed looked past a dismal reading on first-quarter
growth reinforced the view that weather was to blame for the
weakness, analysts said.
"They are seeing some economic activity pick up after the
slowdown during the winter," said Joe Bell, senior equity
analyst at Schaeffer's Investment Research in Cincinnati. That
"is one positive sign."
Nine of the 10 S&P 500 sectors ended in the black, led by
the economically-sensitive S&P materials sector, up
0.8 percent. Exxon Mobil, up 0.9 percent at $102.41, led
gains on the S&P 500.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 45.47 points or
0.27 percent, to 16,580.84, a record high close. It was the
first record close of the year for the Dow.
The S&P 500 gained 5.62 points or 0.3 percent, to
1,883.95 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.013 points or
0.27 percent, to 4,114.556.
For the month, the Dow and S&P 500 posted slight gains,
while the Nasdaq dropped 2 percent following weeks of heavy
selling in tech and biotech "momentum" stocks. The Dow was up
0.7 percent in April; the S&P 500 was up 0.6 percent.
Stocks were near steady for most of the session, then slowly
edged to session highs following the Fed announcement.
EBay was among the biggest negative influences on
both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Its shares fell 5 percent to
$51.83, a day after it forecast lower-than-expected earnings
this quarter.
Twitter shares fell 8.6 percent to $38.97 and hit a
record intraday low of $37.25, a day after posting lackluster
user and usage growth.
Early in the session, data showed gross domestic product
expanded at a 0.1 percent annual rate in the first quarter, the
slowest since the fourth quarter of 2012, as exports and
inventories weighed, but activity already appears to be bouncing
back.
In another report, however, U.S. private employers beat
expectations by adding 220,000 workers in April, the most since
November, and gains in the prior month were revised up.
After the bell, shares of Yelp Inc, the operator of
consumer review website Yelp.com, rose 4 percent to $60.67 as it
reported a 66 percent rise in quarterly revenue.
About 6.8 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
above the 6.6 billion April average, according to data from BATS
Global Markets.
