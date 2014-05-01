US STOCKS-Wall St near flat; Internet names gain

* Yelp shares rally on results, boosting Internet names
* Textron and Cardinal Health fall after results
* Dow down 0.3 pct, S&P 500 down 0.2 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, May 1 U.S. stocks were nearly flat on
Thursday as gains in Internet shares were offset by a decline in
Exxon Mobil.
Exxon reported first-quarter earnings that exceeded
expectations, but its shares dipped 1 percent to $101.43 and led
the way down for the S&P 500.
Shares of Cardinal Health and Textron, which
reported some disappointing quarterly results, also limited
gains.
Facebook, up 2.2 percent at $61.06, and other
Internet shares were among the day's better performers, helped
by strong results from Yelp, whose shares gained 9.5
percent to $63.85.
Netflix Inc rose 4.4 percent to $336.28 while
TripAdvisor Inc added 3.5 percent to $83.58.
The shares had slumped recently on concerns that they, along
with biotech "momentum" names, were overvalued. The Nasdaq ended
April with a 2 percent loss for the month, while both the Dow
and S&P 500 had slight gains.
"The kind of rotations we've seen to me are very often the
prelude to a general selloff," said Uri Landesman, president of
Platinum Partners in New York.
"Tech has badly underperformed the S&P and Dow. The risk
trade is coming off," he said. "To me the risk trade coming off
means eventually the market trade is coming off."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 54.87 points or
0.33 percent, to 16,525.97, the S&P 500 lost 3.76 points
or 0.2 percent, to 1,880.19 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 1.743 points or 0.04 percent, to 4,116.299.
On the downside, Cardinal fell 5.4 percent to $65.78 as its
revenue missed expectations, while Textron lost 4.2 percent to
$39.16 following its results.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)