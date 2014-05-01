US STOCKS-S&P ends flat ahead of jobs report; Internet names gain

* Yelp shares rally on results, boosting Internet names
* Auto sales upbeat; U.S. payrolls due Friday
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, May 1 The Dow and S&P 500 ended nearly
flat on Thursday as investors paused ahead of Friday's jobs
report, though gains in Internet shares helped lift the Nasdaq.
The Dow was back in negative territory for the year, a day
after closing at its first record high of 2014.
The April jobs report, which is expected to show U.S.
employment rose at its fastest clip in five months based on a
Reuters survey of economists, could be further confirmation the
economic momentum is back on track after a dismal winter.
On Thursday, the U.S. car sales posted gains for April,
suggesting a rebound from the winter. Shares of General Motors
were up 1.2 percent at $34.90.
Facebook, up 2.3 percent at $61.15, and other
Internet shares were among the day's best performers, helped by
strong results from Yelp, whose shares gained 9.8
percent to $64.02.
Tech shares had sold off in recent weeks on concerns that
they, along with biotech "momentum" names, were overvalued. The
Nasdaq lost 2 percent in April compared with the Dow and S&P
500's slight gains.
Among other Internet gainers, TripAdvisor Inc added
3.4 percent to $83.50.
"Some of the growth names are coming back. They've been
really kind of beaten down mercilessly, and I think (the bounce)
has to do with the fact that earnings are being perceived as OK
in some of those sectors," said Bruce Zaro, chief technical
strategist at Delta Global Asset Management in Boston.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 21.97 points or
0.13 percent, to 16,558.87, the S&P 500 lost 0.27 points
or 0.01 percent, to 1,883.68 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 12.896 points or 0.31 percent, to 4,127.451.
The biggest drag on the S&P 500 was Exxon Mobil,
which declined 1 percent to $101.41 despite reporting
first-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations.
DirecTV Inc rose 4.1 percent to $80.76 after the
Wall Street Journal reported that AT&T Inc had approached
the company about a possible acquisition. Shares of AT&T dipped
0.3 percent to $35.58.
Jobless claims unexpectedly rose in the latest week, though
the underlying trend continued to point to an improving labor
market. U.S. consumer spending recorded its largest increase in
more than four and a half years in March.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)