US STOCKS-Futures flat with claims data on tap; Priceline gains

* Priceline climbs after results, Tesla tumbles
* Futures up: Dow 25 pts, S&P 1 pt, Nasdaq 2.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 8 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Thursday, ahead of data on the labor market
and as earnings season began to wind down.
* Weekly initial jobless claims data is due at 8:30 a.m. EDT
(1230 GMT). Analysts expect claims to have fallen to 325,000
versus 344,000 in the prior week.
* Priceline Group Inc shares advanced 2.9 percent
to $1,164 before the opening bell after the online travel agency
reported a 36 percent rise in quarterly profit and gave its
second-quarter forecast.
* Tesla Motors Inc dropped 8.6 percent to $184 in
premarket trading after it offered an outlook for the second
quarter on Wednesday that disappointed some investors.
* Of the 422 companies in the S&P 500 that had reported
earnings through Wednesday morning, 68.2 percent beat
expectations, above the 63 percent average since 1994, and
exceeding the 66 percent beat rate for the past four quarters,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Profits are expected to rise 5 percent this quarter, down
from 6.5 percent estimated at the start of the year, but above
the low of 0.6 percent in mid-April, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 1 point and were
slightly above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by
taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to
expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini
futures added 25 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
gained 2.5 points.
* Twitter Inc gained 1.8 percent to $31.20 and Yelp
Inc rose 2.4 percent to $54 in premarket trade after
Morgan Stanley raised its rating on both of the social media
companies. Social media companies, many of which have been
momentum-driven names, have been under pressure recently. The
Global X Social Media Index ETF has fallen more than 14
percent since April 22.
* Costco Wholesale Corp said April same-store sales
rose 5 percent, helped by higher gasoline prices, sending shares
up 1.1 percent to $113.19 in light premarket trading.
* European stock markets rose after reassuring updates from
top companies such as the German supermarket chain Metro
while Asian shares got a lift from dovish comments by
the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. Those markets also
benefited from better-than-expected Chinese trade figures.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)