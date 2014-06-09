US STOCKS-Futures flat with indexes at records

* S&P 500 and Dow have hit series of records recently
* Apple may see heavy action following stock split
* CBOE Volatility index at lowest level since Feb '07
* Dow up 2 pts, S&P down 1.6 pt, Nasdaq down 3 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 9 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Monday, as investors sought fresh incentives
to keep buying following a rally that has taken major indexes to
repeated record highs.
* The S&P 500 has risen in 10 of the past 12 sessions,
ending at records six times in the past seven trading days. On
Friday, the benchmark index was lifted by the May payroll
report, which pointed to improving economic conditions, though
it was slightly weaker than expected. While Wall Street's upward
trend looks intact, traders may need new catalysts to maintain
its momentum.
* Market participants will also continue to watch the CBOE
Volatility index, which on Friday fell to its lowest
level since February 2007. The "fear index" is almost half of
its historical average, which some analysts worry is a signal
that the market is not fully accounting for issues that could
derail the rally.
* Apple Inc may see heavy action on Monday, the
first session after a seven-for-one stock split. The tech titan
rose 0.2 percent to $92.38 before the bell and was the Nasdaq's
most active premarket name. In addition, the Nikkei on Friday
reported that Apple was preparing to sell its first wearable
device this October, aiming to produce 3 million to 5 million
smartwatches a month in its initial run.
* S&P 500 futures fell 1.6 point and was about even
with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 2
points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 3 points.
* About 55,000 S&P 500 e-mini contracts traded hands
as of 7:00 a.m. EDT (1100 GMT), indicating another day of light
trading, which could make the market susceptible to big swings.
* In company news, sources said Tyson Foods Inc has
prevailed over Pilgrim's Pride Corp in a bidding war for
Jimmy Dean sausage maker Hillshire Brands Co.
* General Motors Co late Friday announced four more
recalls covering 105,688 cars and trucks globally, raising the
number of recalls to 34, including the high-profile one for
defective ignition switches linked to at least 13 deaths.
* Time Inc, which is being spun off from its parent
Time Warner Inc, will begin trading on the New York
Stock Exchange on Monday.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)