US STOCKS-Wall St falls on retail data; oil lifts energy shares

* Retail sales rise less than expected in May
* Oil rises on Iraq violence, energy shares higher
* Lululemon falls on results; Restoration Hardware up
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct
(Updates to midday trading)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday
after a round of disappointing economic data on consumers and
the labor market, though energy shares were sharply higher as
the price of crude oil spiked.
Retail sales rose 0.3 percent in May, half the growth rate
that had been forecast, while Americans' new claims for
unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week.
While both data points were below expectations, neither was
seen as so weak as to derail the thesis of improving economic
conditions, and the market's recent uptrend is still viewed as
intact. Despite a two-day drop in the S&P 500, the benchmark
index is less than 1 percent below its record close.
"The market has had a fantastic run and this is just a
healthy and routine pause we're in right now. The bull market is
old and wrinkly, but nowhere near dead," said Paul Schatz, chief
investment officer at Heritage Capital in Woodbridge,
Connecticut.
The day's losses were slight but broad, with nine of the 10
primary S&P 500 sectors down on the day. The only exception was
energy, which rose 0.7 percent alongside a 1.5 percent
rise in U.S. crude futures. Oil hit its highest since
September on worries escalating violence in Iraq could disrupt
oil supplies from the major OPEC exporter.
The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF rose 0.7 percent
while the PHLX oil service sector rose 0.8 percent.
Occidental Petroleum Corp rose 1.7 percent to $101.62.
"Oil spiking isn't a problem right now, since this is
strictly a geopolitical response, but if it stays substantially
above $115 for a week or two, that's when it will become an
issue for consumer spending or the economy at large," Schatz
said.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 41.23 points or
0.24 percent, to 16,802.65, the S&P 500 lost 4.78 points
or 0.25 percent, to 1,939.11 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 9.19 points or 0.21 percent, to 4,322.75.
Geron Corp was one of the Nasdaq's most active
movers, jumping 32 percent to $3.42 on heavy volume after the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted a partial clinical hold
on a study testing its blood cancer drug.
Lululemon Athletica Inc fell 15 percent to $37.62
on heavy volume. The athletic apparel retailer cut its full-year
earnings and revenue outlook.
On the upside, Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc
surged 14 percent to $81.43 a day after its first-quarter
results.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)