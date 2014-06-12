US STOCKS-Wall St slides on concerns about Iraq

* Obama warns of U.S. action as jihadists push toward
Baghdad
* Oil prices jump on Iraq anxiety
* Dow off 0.7 pct; S&P 500 down 0.7 pct; Nasdaq off 0.8 pct
(Updates to close)
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday
as concerns escalated about Iraq and after disappointing
economic data on retail sales and jobless claims.
The three major U.S. stock indexes ended off their session
lows. With the day's decline, though, the S&P 500 was down for
three straight sessions for the first time since early April.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost more than 100 points
for the second day in a row.
Hours after ethnic Kurdish forces took control of the oil
hub of Kirkuk after the Shi'ite-led government's troops
abandoned their posts, President Barack Obama was asked if he
might order drone strikes or other action to halt the insurgency
that has seized much of northern Iraq this week.
Obama told reporters that he refused to rule out U.S. action
in Iraq against Sunni Islamist militants who have surged out of
the north toward Baghdad, threatening to divide the country and
establish their own jihadist state.
The stock market's losses quickly accelerated following
Obama's comments, with industrials and consumer discretionary
sectors leading the decline.
The CBOE Volatility Index or the VIX, Wall Street's
"fear gauge," shot up 8.3 percent to end at 12.56.
State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki followed Obama's
comments by telling a daily briefing that the administration was
considering all options, except for sending U.S. troops into
Iraq.
"It's a bit of a crisis mode here. Geopolitical concerns have
definitely taken over. It's a very fluid situation and things
are happening very fast, it seems," said Timothy Ghriskey, chief
investment officer of Solaris Asset Management LLC in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 109.69 points
or 0.65 percent, to end at 16,734.19. The S&P 500 slid
13.78 points or 0.71 percent, to 1,930.11. The Nasdaq Composite
dropped 34.30 points or 0.79 percent, to 4,297.63.
The Dow touched an intraday low at 16,703.73, while the S&P
500 fell as low as 1,925.78, and the Nasdaq slid to a session
low at 4,284.528.
In macroeconomic news, retail sales rose 0.3 percent in May,
half the growth rate that economists had forecast. Americans'
new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last
week.
While both economic indicators were below expectations,
neither was seen as so weak as to change the perception of
improving economic conditions, and the market's recent uptrend
is still viewed as intact.
Energy shares ranked among the few gainers on Thursday. The
S&P energy sector index was up 0.3 percent. Oil prices
hit nine-month highs on worries that escalating violence in Iraq
could disrupt oil supplies from the major OPEC exporter.
Shares of major U.S. airlines dropped for a second straight
day as oil prices rallied. American Airlines Group Inc,
the world's largest carrier, tumbled 4.9 percent to $40.20 while
United Continental Holdings Inc fell 5.9 percent to
$42.60. The Dow Jones Transportation Average dropped 2
percent.
Geron Corp was one of the Nasdaq's most-active
stocks, surging 21.2 percent to $3.15 on heavy volume after the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted a partial clinical hold
on a study testing its blood cancer drug.
Lululemon Athletica Inc fell 15.9 percent to $37.25
on heavy volume. The athletic apparel retailer cut its full-year
earnings and revenue outlook.
A bright spot was Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc,
which climbed 12.7 percent to $80.40 a day after the luxury home
furnishings retailer's first-quarter results.
Trading volume was at around 5.5 billion shares on U.S.
exchanges, slightly below the 5.76 billion average for the last
month, according to data from BATS Global Markets.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)