US STOCKS-Wall St edged higher, S&P set to close week lower

By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. stocks edged higher on
Friday, boosted by bullish corporate news from the tech sector,
though major indexes remained on track to snap a multi-week
string of weekly gains.
While the market's recent trend upward was considered
intact, broader gains were hard to come by with major indexes
within striking distance of record levels amid ongoing violence
in Iraq, which has taken oil prices to their highest
since September.
Intel Corp was both the S&P 500's biggest gainer
and the Nasdaq's most active name, jumping 6.2 percent to $29.70
a day after the Dow component raised its full-year revenue
outlook, citing stronger-than-expected demand for personal
computers used by businesses.
"The market isn't cheap, but it isn't crazy expensive and
the sectors that are looking better are cyclical in nature,"
said Michael Mullaney, chief investment officer at Fiduciary
Trust Co in Boston. "Tech has been doing well from a price
return standpoint, and that should continue."
OpenTable Inc popped 47 percent to $103.42 in heavy
trading after Priceline Group Inc said it would buy the
company for $2.6 billion. Priceline fell 1 percent to $1,213.75.
Among other Internet names, Yelp Inc jumped 14
percent to $74.79 and GrubHub Inc rose 9 percent to
$36.67.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 27.03 points,
or 0.16 percent, to 16,761.22, the S&P 500 gained 3.55
points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,933.66 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 8.50 points, or 0.2 percent, to 4,306.13.
For the week, the Dow is down 1 percent, the S&P is down 0.8
percent and the Nasdaq is down 0.3 percent.
The VIX volatility index is up 7.7 percent on the week.
Despite the spike, the so-called 'fear index' remains well below
its historical average.
Oil rose 0.1 percent to $106.66 per barrel but continues to
be in focus amid the tense situation in Iraq, where Islamist
rebel fighters captured two more towns overnight as they moved
toward Baghdad. U.S. President Barack Obama responded by
threatening military strikes.
"Obama saying he will do whatever is necessary to right the
situation is what a lot of people want to see," said Mullaney,
who helps oversee $11.3 billion in assets. "Most people would
prefer to see us as the world's policemen rather than sitting
out on the sidelines being isolationist."
U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell in June as views
by consumers with the lowest incomes soured, according to the
preliminary June read from the Thomson Reuters/University of
Michigan's index on consumer sentiment.
Finisar Corp plunged 22 percent to $19.74 a day
after forecasting weaker-than-expected earnings, citing higher
capital expenditure in China.
