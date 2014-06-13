US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as Intel leads gains in tech

* Dow, S&P set for lower week after three weeks of gains
* Intel up on outlook, OpenTable soars on Priceline deal
* Oil remains in focus as Iraq violence continues
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 500 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
(Updates to afternoon session)
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. stocks edged up on
Friday, boosted by bullish news from the tech sector, but major
indexes remained on track to snap a multi-week string of gains.
Intel Corp was one of the S&P 500's biggest gainers
and one of Nasdaq's most active name, but overall gains were
capped as investors remained cautious about violence in Iraq,
which has taken oil prices to their highest since
September.
Analysts are worried about the impact a protracted period of
high commodity prices could have on economic growth, especially
with indexes near record levels.
President Barack Obama said on Friday he needs several days
to determine how the United States will help Iraq deal with a
militant insurgency, but he ruled out sending U.S. troops back
into combat and said any intervention would be contingent on
Iraqi leaders becoming more involved.
Intel shares jumped nearly 7 percent to $29.87 a day after
the Dow component raised its full-year revenue outlook, citing
stronger-than-expected demand for personal computers used by
businesses.
"The market isn't cheap, but it isn't crazy expensive and
the sectors that are looking better are cyclical in nature,"
said Michael Mullaney, chief investment officer at Fiduciary
Trust Co in Boston. "Tech has been doing well from a price
return standpoint, and that should continue."
OpenTable Inc popped 47 percent to $103.52 in heavy
trading after Priceline Group Inc said it would buy the
company for $2.6 billion. Priceline fell 1.7 percent to
$1,205.42.
Among other Internet names, Yelp Inc jumped 14
percent to $74.99 and GrubHub Inc rose 8.2 percent to
$36.41.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 24.12 points or
0.14 percent, to 16,758.31, the S&P 500 gained 4.45
points or 0.23 percent, to 1,934.56 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 13.20 points or 0.31 percent, to 4,310.83.
For the week, the Dow is down 1 percent, the S&P is down 0.8
percent and the Nasdaq is down 0.2 percent.
The CBOE Volatility index VIX, Wall Street's
so-called fear gauge, fell 4.6 percent to 11.98 on Friday but
was still up more than 10 percent for the week after Thursday's
selloff triggered a spike in the index.
We are "intermediate-term bullish, understanding that the
overbought conditions can produce sharp but short-lived
pullbacks at any time," said Larry McMillan, president of
McMillan Analysis Corp in Morristown, New Jersey, in a note to
clients.
The week's decline would be the first after three weeks of
consecutive gains on the S&P 500. For the year, the broad market
index is up nearly 5 percent.
Brent crude edged further above $113 a barrel on
Friday, up about $4 since the start of the week, on concerns
that an insurgency in Iraq could trigger civil war and
eventually hit oil exports.
In macroeconomic news, U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly
fell in June as views by consumers with the lowest incomes
soured, according to the preliminary June read from the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan's index.
Finisar Corp plunged 23 percent to $19.49 a day
after forecasting weaker-than-expected earnings, citing higher
capital expenditure in China.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Nick Zieminski)