US STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of Fed statement

BRIEF-Endurance Technologies enters into license, technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Fed policy statement due at 2:00 p.m. (1800 GMT)
* Adobe climbs in premarket after results
* Futures up: Dow 6 pts, S&P 0.75 pts, Nasdaq 6.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday, after a three-day winning streak for the S&P 500 index and ahead of a monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve.
* The Fed is widely expected to announce another $10 billion cut to its monthly bond purchases as it wraps up a two-day policy meeting at 2:00 p.m. (1800 GMT), but is likely to make few, if any, other concrete policy moves. Investors will be attuned to whether officials may tip their hand on longer-term plans for interest rates.
* The benchmark S&P index has risen 0.6 percent over the last three days, as investors largely shrugged off mounting tensions in Iraq amid a flurry of merger and acquisition activity and better-than-anticipated manufacturing data.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.75 points and fair value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract - indicated a slightly higher open. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures rose 6 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures added 6.75 points.
* Adobe Systems jumped 9.4 percent to $73.90 in premarket trading after the maker of Photoshop and Acrobat software reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue.
* FedEx Corp rose 3 percent to $144.50 in premarket trading after the package delivery company posted fourth-quarter earnings.
* Endocyte Inc plunged 19 percent to $6.25 before the opening bell after the company said a Merck subsidiary would no longer pursue development of Endocyte's cancer drug, vintafolide.
* Enteromedics Inc surged 23.7 percent to $1.88 in premarket after the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Advisory Committee has recommended its obesity treatment therapy.
* European stock markets edged up to within reach of multi-year highs reached last week, with insurer Aegon rallying after announcing a share buyback program.
* Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 1 1/2-week high on Wednesday, as the yen weakened on strong U.S. consumer price data, although most Asian share markets were on the defensive. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
April 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.