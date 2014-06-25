US STOCKS-Futures flat after decline, GDP data awaited

* Final read on first-quarter GDP on tap, contraction
expected
* Investors watching Iraq tension, crude oil rises early
* Bristol immunotherapy prolongs survival in melanoma trial
* Futures up: Dow 9 pts, S&P 500 2 pts, Nasdaq 0.5 pt
NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. stock index futures were
flat on Wednesday, following a sharp decline in the previous
session, as investors looked ahead to a read on GDP expected to
show the economy shrank in the first quarter.
* The final read on first-quarter gross domestic product is
due at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) and is seen showing a contraction of
1.7 percent, wider than the previous read of minus 1 percent.
* A negative read, which largely reflects the impact of
harsh winter weather throughout the early months of the year, is
likely priced into markets, but other economic indicators could
drive trading. Durable goods orders, also due at 8:30 a.m., are
seen as flat in May, while a June read on service sector
business activity from financial data firm Markit is seen as
essentially unchanged from May.
* The S&P 500 hit an intraday record in early trading on
Tuesday, boosted by some positive economic data, but enthusiasm
waned in the final hours of trading as concerns over Iraq
returned to the forefront. The Dow posted its biggest daily
decline in over a month.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 2 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures
rose 9 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures rose 0.5
point.
* Geopolitical tensions will remain in view. In a mounting
Sunni insurgency, militants in Iraq attacked one of the
country's largest air bases. Separately, the first U.S. teams
arrived to assess Iraqi security forces and decide how to help
counter the violence.
* Investors are concerned about the impact prolonged turmoil
in Iraq could have on oil prices, which are already up 3.8
percent this month. U.S. crude futures rose 0.6 percent
to $106.64 per barrel in early trading. Many analysts have
speculated that prices above $115 per barrel for an extended
period will weigh on economic activity.
* The CBOE Volatility index spiked more than 10
percent on Tuesday, coinciding with the market's pivot lower,
the biggest one-day pop for the "fear index" since April. Still,
at 12.13 the VIX remains at very low levels from an historical
basis.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co late Tuesday said a
late-stage trial testing its immunotherapy nivolumab in advanced
melanoma patients was halted early after it was determined that
the drug was likely to prolong survival.
* The U.S. Air Force late Tuesday said it had awarded
Lockheed Martin Corp a fixed-price contract valued at
$1.9 billion to complete work on two missile-warning satellites
as part of the Space-Based Infrared System.
* Golar LNG Ltd was one of the Nasdaq's most active
premarket movers, falling 3 percent to $53.65 a day after it
priced an offering of 11 million shares at a discount to its
Tuesday close.
