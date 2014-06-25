US STOCKS-Futures point to lower open after weak GDP report

* Economy sharply contracts in Q1, durable orders fall
* Investors watching Iraq violence; crude prices rise
* Monsanto rallies after results, General Mills lower
* Futures down: Dow 41 pts, S&P 4.25 pts, Nasdaq 8.75 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a lower open on Wednesday as the latest economic data
came in below expectations, giving investors further reasons to
take profits amid ongoing tension in Iraq.
* The U.S. economy contracted 2.9 percent in the first
quarter, a much steeper pace than previously estimated, though
activity was impacted by harsh winter weather and there are
indications that growth has since rebounded. In
another negative data point, orders for durable goods
unexpectedly fell 1 percent in May, compared with the
expectation for flat activity.
* While recent data has indicated second quarter economic
activity has rebounded, the weak indicators could give investors
further reason for caution, especially with major indexes near
record levels.
* The S&P 500 hit an intraday record on Tuesday, but
enthusiasm waned in the final hours of trading as concerns over
Iraq returned to the forefront. The Dow posted its biggest daily
decline in over a month.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 4.25 points and were
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures
sank 41 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures lost
8.75 point.
* Militants in Iraq attacked one of the country's largest
air bases. The first U.S. teams arrived to assess Iraqi security
forces and decide how to help counter the violence.
* Investors are concerned the impact prolonged turmoil in
Iraq could have on oil prices, which are already up 3.8 percent
this month. U.S. crude futures rose 0.3 percent to
$106.29 per barrel in early trading. Analysts have speculated
that prices above $115 per barrel for an extended period will
weigh on economic activity.
* The CBOE Volatility index spiked more than 10
percent on Tuesday, coinciding with the market's pivot lower,
the biggest one-day pop for the "fear index" since April. Still,
at 12.13 the VIX remains at very low levels on a historical
basis.
* Monsanto Co rose 5.7 percent to $127.45 in
premarket trading after its results while General Mills Inc
fell 2.8 percent to $52.18 as its fourth-quarter
earnings missed expectations.
* Medical Action Industries jumped 94 percent to
$13.72 in heavy premarket trading after Owens & Minor Inc
agreed to buy the company for about $208 million.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co rose 1.9 percent to $49.23
a day after saying said a late-stage trial testing its
immunotherapy nivolumab in advanced melanoma patients was halted
early after it was determined that the drug was likely to
prolong survival.
