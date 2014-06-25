US STOCKS-Wall St gains with drugmakers, broadcasters

* U.S. economy shrank in Q1; durable orders fall
* Monsanto rallies on outlook and stock-repurchase plans
* CBS shares jump after Supreme Court ruling
* Dow up 0.3 pct; S&P 500 up 0.5 pct; Nasdaq up 0.7 pct
(Updates to close)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday,
led by drugmakers, while a Supreme Court ruling lifted the
shares of major broadcasters.
Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co shot up 3 percent
to $49.73. The rally came a day after the drugmaker said a
late-stage trial testing its immunotherapy nivolumab in advanced
melanoma patients was halted early after it was determined that
the drug was likely to prolong survival.
Pfizer gained 1.7 percent to $29.80, Merck & Co.
rose 1.6 percent to $58.86, and the S&P healthcare index
ended 1.1 percent higher, giving the S&P 500 its
biggest boost.
Shares of CBS jumped 6.2 percent to $62.48 after the
U.S. Supreme Court ruled that online TV startup Aereo Inc
violates copyright law by using tiny antennas to provide
subscribers with broadcast network content via the Internet.
Comcast Corp shares rose 1.1 percent to $53.21. Shares
of the Walt Disney Co, which owns ABC News, advanced 1.5
percent to $83.90 and helped bolster the Dow.
The S&P 500's gains followed two days of losses, putting
the index on track for a decline of 0.2 percent for the week.
"You do hear people talking about us being in some kind of a
bubble, but I do not see that at all," said Bryant Evans,
investment advisor and portfolio manager at Cozad Asset
Management, in Champaign, Illinois. "The stock prices are
reflecting reasonable valuations."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 49.38 points or
0.29 percent, to 16,867.51. The S&P 500 gained 9.55
points or 0.49 percent, to 1,959.53. The Nasdaq Composite
added 29.40 points or 0.68 percent, to 4,379.76.
Monsanto Co also boosted the S&P 500. The stock
climbed 5.1 percent to $126.73 after the world's largest seed
company raised the low end of its full-year outlook. Monsanto
also said it plans to offer debt to help it finance a $10
billion stock buyback.
The healthcare sector also benefited from more merger news.
Medical Action Industries surged 93.5 percent to $13.68
on its heaviest one-day volume ever after Owens & Minor Inc
agreed to buy the company for about $208 million. Owens
rose 1.5 percent to $35.38.
On the downside, shares of refiners declined after U.S.
officials allowed energy companies to export light crude oil, or
condensate, after it has been minimally processed. Valero Energy
, down 8.3 percent at $51.35, was the S&P 500's biggest
percentage decliner, followed by Marathon Petroleum,
down 6.3 percent at $80.97.
The major indexes slipped at the open after the economic
data, but investors quickly moved on. The U.S. economy
contracted in the first quarter at an annual rate of 2.9
percent, the sharpest drop in five years, though activity was
affected by a harsh winter, and there are indications that
growth has since rebounded. In another negative data point, U.S.
orders for durable goods unexpectedly fell 1 percent in May.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski and Jan Paschal)