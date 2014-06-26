US STOCKS-Wall St set for flat open; Barclays lawsuit in focus

* U.S.-listed shares of Barclays down in premarket on fraud
lawsuit
* GoPro to make Nasdaq debut after pricing IPO at top of
range
* U.S. consumer spending misses expectations on weak
services
* Futures: Dow up 7 pts, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 2.75 pts
(Updates with data)
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, June 26 Wall Street was set for a flat
open on Thursday after snapping a two-day losing streak, with
focus on financial stocks following a fraud lawsuit against
British bank Barclays.
* Market reaction was muted to economic reports that showed
weekly jobless claims fell marginally last week while U.S.
consumer spending rose less than expected in May.
* Alcoa Inc shares rose 5.3 percent in premarket
trade after the company agreed to buy aircraft parts maker Firth
Rixson from private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners for
$2.85 billion in cash and stock.
* Financial stocks were likely to be in the spotlight the
New York State's attorney general filed a securities fraud
lawsuit against Barclays, accusing the British bank of
giving an unfair edge in the United States to high-frequency
trading clients even as it claimed to be protecting other
customers from such traders.
* U.S.-listed shares of Barclays fell 5.3 percent in
premarket trade. Other European banks were also hit with
U.S.-listed shares of UBS AG down 2.1 percent and Credit
Suisse off 3.1 percent.
* Shares of the wearable sports camera maker GoPro
will debut on the Nasdaq after 17.8 million class A shares
priced at $24 per share, the top end of the expected price
range. The IPO raised about $427.2 million.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures were flat and in line with
fair value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract - indicating a flat open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures added 7 points while Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures added 2.75 points.
* European stocks inched up on Thursday, halting the
previous session's selloff, but Barclays led falls in banking
shares. The European banking sector index shed 0.6
percent.
* Accenture Plc, a consulting and outsourcing
company, reported a 7.5 percent rise in quarterly net revenue,
led by faster growth in its consulting business. The stock was
up 1.8 percent in premarket trade.
* On Wednesday U.S. stocks rose, led by drugmakers, while a
Supreme Court ruling lifted shares of major broadcasters. The
S&P 500's gains followed two days of losses, putting the index
on track for a decline of 0.2 percent for the week.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick
Zieminski)