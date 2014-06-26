US STOCKS-Wall St down on Fed's Bullard comments on interest rates

* Fed's Bullard: Much closer to normal economy than most
realize
* U.S.-listed shares of Barclays fall on fraud lawsuit
* GoPro to make Nasdaq debut after pricing IPO at top of
range
* Indexes down: Dow 0.5 pct; S&P 0.5 pct; Nasdaq 0.4 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, June 26 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday
following comments from a top Federal Reserve official that
interest rate increases should come sooner rather than later.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the U.S. jobless
rate will fall below 6 percent and inflation looks likely to
rise back to 2 percent later this year, putting the economy
closer to normal than most realize. Bullard is
non-voting member of the FOMC.
"You are basically going to be near normal on both
dimensions basically later this year," Bullard said in an
interview with Fox Business Network. "That's shocking, and I
don't think markets, and I'm not sure policymakers, have really
digested that that's where we are."
Bullard reiterated his belief that raising rates by the end
of the first quarter of 2015 will be appropriate.
Financial stocks were among the day's top decliners after
New York State's attorney general filed a securities fraud
lawsuit against Barclays, accusing the British bank of
giving an unfair edge in the United States to high-frequency
trading clients.
U.S.-listed shares of Barclays fell 7.3 percent to
$14.57. Other European banks were also hit, with U.S.-listed
shares of UBS AG down 2.5 percent to $18.45 and Credit
Suisse off 4.1 percent at $28.14.
Alcoa Inc shares rose 3.1 percent to $15.01. The
company agreed to buy aircraft parts maker Firth Rixson from
private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners for $2.85 billion
in cash and stock.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 85.28 points or
0.51 percent, to 16,782.23, the S&P 500 lost 9.52 points
or 0.49 percent, to 1,950.01 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 19.10 points or 0.44 percent, to 4,360.66.
Market reaction was muted to economic reports that showed
weekly jobless claims fell marginally last week while U.S.
consumer spending rose less than expected in May.
Shares of the wearable sports camera maker GoPro
will debut on the Nasdaq after 17.8 million class A shares
priced at $24 per share, the top end of the expected price
range. The IPO raised about $427.2 million.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick
Zieminski)