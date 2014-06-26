US STOCKS-Wall St edges down after Fed's Bullard rate comments

* Fed's Bullard: Much closer to normal economy than most
realize
* U.S.-listed shares of Barclays fall on fraud lawsuit
* GoPro shares trade above $31 in IPO
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct; S&P 0.2 pct; Nasdaq 0.2 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 26 U.S. stocks dipped on Thursday
as a top Federal Reserve official said interest rate increases
should come sooner rather than later.
Financial stocks were among the day's top decliners after
New York State's attorney general filed a securities fraud
lawsuit against Barclays, accusing the British bank of
giving an unfair edge in the United States to high-frequency
trading clients.
U.S.-listed shares of Barclays fell 6.3 percent to
$14.72. Other European banks were also hit, with U.S.-listed
shares of UBS AG down 2.5 percent at $18.45 and Credit
Suisse off 3.4 percent at $28.32.
Exchanges are expected to see a massive spike in volume
towards the close Friday, when Russell Investments announces the
final reconstitution of its indexes.
"The market is a little bit extended, and we're at the point
where there's a little bit of rebalancing going on," said Fred
Dickson, chief market strategist, D.A. Davidson & Co, in Lake
Oswego, Oregon.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, in an interview with
Fox Business Network, reiterated his belief that raising rates
by the end of the first quarter of 2015 would be appropriate.
He said the U.S. jobless rate will fall below 6 percent and
inflation looks likely to rise back to 2 percent later this
year, putting the economy closer to normal than most realize.
Bullard is non-voting member of the FOMC.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 30.12 points or
0.18 percent, to 16,837.39, the S&P 500 lost 4.51 points
or 0.23 percent, to 1,955.02 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 9.82 points or 0.22 percent, to 4,369.94.
Shares of the wearable sports camera maker GoPro
were up 31.6 percent at $31.58 in their market debut.
Alcoa Inc shares rose 2.6 percent to $14.93. The
company agreed to buy aircraft parts maker Firth Rixson from
private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners for $2.85 billion
in cash and stock.
Market reaction was muted to data that showed consumer
spending rose less than expected in May, likely held back by
weak healthcare spending, which could prompt economists to
temper their second-quarter growth estimates.
In a separate report, the Labor Department said new
applications for state unemployment benefits slipped 2,000 to a
seasonally adjusted 312,000 for the week ended June 21.
(Additional reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
and Nick Zieminski)