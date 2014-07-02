US STOCKS-Wall St ends flat ahead of payrolls; S&P at record

* Eyes on payrolls after ADP data tops expectations
* Rackspace shares up on report it may go private
* JPMorgan falls, CEO says will be treated for cancer
* Dow and S&P 500 up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq flat
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 2 U.S. stocks ended one of their
flattest sessions in years on Wednesday as a positive read on
private sector employment wasn't enough to interest buyers ahead
of the highly anticipated June payrolls report.
Trade was quiet, with volume low and the S&P's intra-day
range a mere 0.2 percent, the narrowest since 1993, according to
research firm MKM Partners. Nonetheless, the miniscule gains on
the Dow and S&P 500 allowed the indexes to end at record highs.
The Dow ended 0.2 percent below 17,000, moving within 15
points of that milestone at its session high, while the S&P 500
was less than 1.5 percent under its own landmark of 2,000. Both
levels could serve as psychological barriers as the market
trades at record highs.
U.S. private employers hired 281,000 workers in June, far
exceeding expectations for 200,000, data from payrolls processor
ADP showed. The number bodes well for the government payroll
data due before the market opens on Thursday. A gain of about
212,000 jobs is expected in that report, down from May's
217,000.
"The odds are pretty good that we'll break through 17,000
soon, but people are hesitant to put on big bets ahead of the
payroll report, especially with market liquidity so thin," said
Jim McDonald, who oversees $915 billion as chief investment
strategist at Chicago-based Northern Trust Global Investments.
"It makes sense to see a little consolidation after yesterday's
gains."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 20.17 points or
0.12 percent, to 16,976.24, the S&P 500 gained 1.3 points
or 0.07 percent, to 1,974.62 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 0.92 points or 0.02 percent, to 4,457.73.
The S&P utilities sector suffered its biggest
one-day decline since May and was by far the worst performer
among the ten industry sectors. The group fell 2 percent as
traders bet the labor data indicated a stronger economy and the
potential for higher interest rates. Utilities, because of their
typically steep dividend yields, are a market favorite in a low
interest rate environment.
Constellation Brands was one of the S&P 500's
biggest percentage gainers, up 2.3 percent to $90.45 after
reporting earnings beat expectations.
JPMorgan Chase fell 1 percent to $56.97 after Chief
Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said he had been diagnosed with
early stage throat cancer but would remain actively involved in
the largest U.S. bank's business while in treatment.
In deal news, TechCrunch reported Rackspace Hosting
may take itself private, while Bloomberg reported Shutterfly
was working with boutique investment bank Qatalyst
Partners to find buyers. Rackspace shares rose 6.3 percent to
$35.88 while Shutterfly jumped 15 percent to $50.
About 61 percent of stocks traded on the New York Stock
Exchange closed lower while 53 percent of Nasdaq-listed stocks
ended in negative territory. About 4.79 billion shares traded on
all U.S. platforms, according to BATS exchange data, well below
the month-to-date average of 6.15 billion.
