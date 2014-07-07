US STOCKS-Wall St recedes from record, cyclicals fall

* Focus turns to upcoming earnings season
* Defensive sectors outperform on the day
* VIX pops but remains at low levels
* Dow down 0.4 pct, S&P and Nasdaq down 0.3 pct
(Updates to open)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 7 U.S. stocks fell on Monday,
pulling back from record levels as investors held off from
making big plays ahead of the start of earnings season.
Cyclical stocks, which are tied to the pace of economic
growth, were among the weakest of the day. Industrial shares
fell 0.6 percent while the only sectors in positive
territory were defensive groups like utilities and
telecom.
Wall Street hit a number of milestones on Thursday, the
final trading session before the Independence Day holiday, with
both the S&P 500 and the Dow ending at records and the Dow
topping 17,000 for the first time on the back of a strong jobs
report.
While the market's uptrend is still viewed as intact,
trading may be light with few major catalysts on deck. Action
may pick up later this week with the release of results from
Alcoa Inc and Wells Fargo & Co.
"This earnings season has a lot of pressure on it, since we
need to see significant revenue growth to offset weakness in the
first quarter," said Oliver Pursche, president of Gary Goldberg
Financial Services in Suffern, New York. However, "we're
unlikely to see any big moves until we start to see big names
report."
Dozens of major companies are scheduled to report next week,
including numerous Dow components. Profits are seen growing 6.2
percent in the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data, but
investors see a slight chance that profits could return to
double-digit growth for the first time in nearly three years.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 64.15 points or
0.38 percent, to 17,004.11, the S&P 500 lost 6.46 points
or 0.33 percent, to 1,978.98 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 14.65 points or 0.33 percent, to 4,471.28.
Wall Street has been strong lately, with major indexes
hitting a series of records and the Nasdaq closing out its third
straight positive week last week.
The CBOE Volatility index rose 9.2 percent, but at
11.27 it remains at extremely low levels from an historical
perspective. On Thursday the "fear index" closed at its lowest
level since February 2007, adding to concerns that markets are
not factoring in issues that could derail the rally.
While the June payroll report confirmed expectations that
the economy bounced back in the second quarter, some analysts
speculated that it also meant the Federal Reserve might raise
interest rates earlier than had been previously anticipated.
Goldman Sachs estimated the Fed could raise rates in the
third quarter of 2015, compared with an earlier estimate of the
first quarter of 2016.
European shares fell 0.7 percent, pressured after
data showed German industrial output declined by 1.8 percent in
May, its biggest drop in more than two years.
BioDelivery Sciences International Inc rose 14
percent to $13.70 after the company said its experimental pain
drug, which it made with Endo International Plc, was
found effective in a late-stage trial.
GT Advanced Technologies fell 10 percent to $17.54
on heavy volume after UBS removed the company from its U.S. Key
Calls list.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Nick Zieminski)